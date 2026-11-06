Myles Morgan Looks Back on Chance New Orleans Encounter in "Once Upon a Night"

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On-the-rise Country artist Myles Morgan captures the kind of chance encounter that turns into Bourbon Street bliss, if only 'Once Upon a Night.' Set in New Orleans, the story-driven release (penned by Morgan, Justin Ebach, and Bart Butler) follows two out-of-towners who cross paths, lose track of their friends, and let the spirit of the city lead their next adventure. From smoky bars to a sunrise goodbye, Morgan reminisces on a night he'll never forget with a fun, carefree energy that reminds listeners sometimes the best stories are the ones you never planned to tell. Listen to the Dalton Wixom and Clayton Collins-produced track here.

'I think everybody's had an experience where you meet someone and feel an instant spark. You don't know what's going to happen next but are ready to see where life takes you,' shares Morgan. 'Sometimes those moments end up making the best stories, and all it takes is one night like that to make a memory that sticks with you.'

Spotlighted as One Country's New Voices Artist Pick, Morgan has delivered five co-written songs since June, while headlining his THE ROAD SIGN TOUR, with fans catching the one-to-watch performer playing the tour's namesake, 'Road Sign,' among 'Missin' Me Drunk,' 'Clean House' and 'Wrong Kind of History.' Most recently selling out Tuscaloosa's Two Dimes, just steps away from The University of Alabama where he's a student, Visit Tuscaloosa shared a clip of the packed-out crowd singing along to a special onstage appearance by AJ McCarron. Morgan is currently finishing out his run hitting the hottest college towns through the fall, after playing to thousands of fans this year including major music festivals like CMA Fest, Carolina Country Music Fest, Barefoot Country Music Fest, and Boots In The Park. He wraps later this month with back-to-back dates in North Carolina at Raleigh's The Pour House Music Hall on November 20, and the following night at Greensboro's One Thirteen Brewhouse + Rooftop Bar.

In his only brief career to date, Morgan has already supported some of Country's biggest acts such as Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi, Dustin Lynch, Riley Green, and Brantley Gilbert. With a unique blend of Southern grit, modern storytelling, and guitar-driven melodies, his star is on the rise. First catching attention with his debut single 'Nobody's Fault But Yours' in 2024, and surpassing 5.3 MILLION global streams, his growing catalog features fan-favorites 'Said to Me,' 'Never Been Better,' and 'Thought You Were Leaving.' Morgan's path to music began unexpectedly when he picked up his father's unused guitar after high school. Balancing getting a college education while performing at local bars and restaurants along the Gulf Coast, like the iconic Flora-Bama, has laid the groundwork for a homegrown, breakout earned on neon-lit stages and cemented by the fans who pack them.

For more information on upcoming tour dates and new music, visit MylesMorganMusic.com, and follow along on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Photo Credit: Nate Griffin









Photo Credit: Nate Griffin

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