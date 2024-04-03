Mr. Bill Releases Debut MONSTERCAT Album 'Mechanomorphic'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following “Bones” with Dirt Money and Ellika, and “Rawthentic” with Infected Mushroom, Australian electronic music and audio producer Mr. Bill unveils debut Monstercat album, ‘Mechanomorphic,’ out today on Monstercat Uncaged.

Mr. Bill's contributions to the electronic music industry extend beyond his own catalogue of dynamic releases, which features collaborations and remixes with heavyweights including deadmau5, Subtronics, Virtual Riot, Ganja White Night, and Infected Mushroom and Freedom Fighters on his debut Monstercat release, “Freedom Bill.” He is a highly-respected passionate educator sharing his technical expertise and knowledge through his website, YouTube channel, and very own podcast, “The Mr. Bill Podcast,” with various educational workshops and tutorials for aspiring producers. Mr. Bill’s film score credits include Mom and Dad featuring Nicolas Cage and Selma Blair, and he has toured globally at venues and events like Lost Lands, Infrasound, and Red Rocks.

Mr. Bill dedicated 12 hours a day to writing ‘Mechanomorphic.’ Gradually a collection of demos and ideas surfaced, which coalesced into a cohesive masterpiece that pushes boundaries in electronic dance music. The album mirrors his extensive, passionate writing sessions that unfold into a unified body of work, offering a glimpse into his creative evolution over a period of time. The title ‘mechanomorphic’ signifies that the work borrows qualities from machinery, and the 18-track album, featuring collaborations with COPYCATT & Def3, The Widdler, Culprate, and others, is a reflection of the evolving dialogue between humans and machines and the ever-changing landscape of creativity in the digital era.

Stream the album here.

Mr. Bill shares, “The definition of ‘Mechanomorphic’ is "having the form or qualities of a machine," and in a way, the album kind of has that, but that isn't why I named it that. I've always been interested in the i/o system between humans and technology (especially in creative fields); humans build technology, the technology influences humans, and it continues in this loop. In my opinion, that idea has never been more pertinent than it is now with the introduction of AI into society, and so that idea inspired the name of this album.”

Mr. Bill is currently on his ‘Mechanomorphic’ tour, where he’ll take to venues including AREA15 in Las Vegas today, 1015 Folsom in San Francisco, Meow Wolf in Sante Fe, and others. Tickets are available for purchase here.