NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Minneapolis' Mother Soki, the moniker of Annie Tammearu, is excited to share her new EP Act 2, available now via Mom + Pop. Act 2 features five songs made with producers Jack Pfeffer and Bradley Hale (Now, Now, Claud). Annie describes it as 'a list of mantras and counter-mantras tied to the same world,' with repeated thoughts that mirror a ruminating mind.

Sterile, computer-recorded stems were run through a multitrack tape machine, with speed adjusted on the fly, to pick up analog artifacts and blur past and present. Her moodboard ran from The Cocteau Twins, Prince and Joni Mitchell's experimental 1980s records to David Lynch and the puppetry of The NeverEnding Story and Labyrinth. The goal: something 'uncanny and uncomfortable, that's also very beautiful and digestible.'

Her debut headlining tour continues next month at Black Lodge in Seattle, WA on December 7. She supports Porch Light at First Avenue in Minneapolis, MN tomorrow.

The EP was previewed throughout this year. 'The Rot' came first in August, a creeping self-critique of 'bed-rotting' that pairs eerie vocals with punchy, 80s-leaning sonics. 'Thicken' followed in September, the EP's most pop-adjacent track, balancing a drum loop and a blanket of synths between darkness and light. 'Mussel' served as the final preview, crackling ever so slightly, letting the light seep in between downbeat synths and digital twinkles. Vocals lay delicately over the metallic beat as Annie repeats 'Nothing's ever gonna change,' a line that circles back on itself until it stops sounding like a statement and starts sounding like a symptom.

Mother Soki first broke through in 2025 when 'Rivet Gun' went viral, drawing over 26 million Spotify streams and millions more across social platforms. She followed it with the EP Fantasy at the end of the year. This fall, she opened for Towa Bird on tour ahead of her debut headlining tour, which began earlier this month. After tomorrow's show supporting Porch Light at First Avenue, the second leg kicks off on December 7 at Black Lodge in Seattle, WA.

For more information on upcoming appearances, follow Mother Soki on Instagram at @mothersoki.

Mother Soki Live 2026

NOVEMBER 21 - First Avenue - Minneapolis - MN (w/ Porch Light)

DECEMBER 7 – Seattle, WA – Black Lodge

8 – Portland, OR – Turn Turn Turn

10 – San Francisco, CA – Kilowatt

11 – Los Angeles, CA – 2220 Arts + Archives

13 – Las Vegas, NV – Swan Dive

14 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

15 – Denver, CO – Lost Lake

Tracklist

Much Cry, Little Wool

Thicken

Mussel

Easy

The Rot

About Mother Soki

Mother Soki — the moniker of Minneapolis singer-songwriter Annie Tammearu — likes to think of herself as a time traveller. On her newest EP, Act 2, she hopes to have the same effect as catching a whiff of a perfume you wore as a teenager, or walking into a room that smells the same as your childhood home; a sense memory, ephemeral but instantly transportive.

The world was introduced to Mother Soki when the single 'Rivet Gun' unexpectedly went viral in 2025. Its beguiling, otherworldly textures and production, combined with Tammearu's velvety vocals — like dream-pop made by an alien — intrigued millions of people across socials and streaming, with over 26m listens on Spotify alone.

For Act 2, working closely with producers Jack Pfeffer and Bradley Hale (Now, Now, Claud), Tammearu set out to make something 'uncanny and uncomfortable, that's also very beautiful and digestible.'

'I like to think of Act 2 as like a journal entry,' Tammearu says. 'I think it really speaks to where I'm at right now — I'm sort of at a crossroads of becoming a person.'

There's comfort in the discomforting sounds of Mother Soki; it's a hand reaching out from a simpler time, the past or the future or whatever lies beyond them.

Photo Credit: Grantham Green [Download Hi-Res]









Photo Credit: Grantham Green [Download Hi-Res]

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone