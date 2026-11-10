Morgan Garrett to Release Album HICK January 15, 2027; North American Tour Begins January 7

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Morgan Garrett, described in the release as 'one of the most fearless and fascinating artists in experimental music,' will release his new album HICK on January 15, 2027, via TAGABOW's Philadelphia-based label Julia's War. A new single, 'Stories,' is out now, and a North American tour begins January 7, 2027, with dates including New York City, Los Angeles and Toronto.

Across 12 songs, Garrett charts new territory in a catalog already full of surprises. Jagged guitar squalls and bursts of orchestral MIDI triggers cross paths with his elastic, largely unvarnished baritone voice, presented with a nakedness and intimacy like never before. Equally reminiscent of grunge's sludgy structures and the high-wire drama of The Glad Fact-era Dirty Projectors, HICK further establishes Garrett as operating in a class all his own.

Garrett also shared new single and album opener 'Stories.' Dramatic and arresting, with orchestral MIDI melodies floating atop crisp, precise drum work from Jackie McDermott, it sets the stage for a record that shocks and soothes in equal turns.

'In Appalachia: if you can't tell stories, you have nothing to give, and if you don't have stories, you've already died,' says Garrett. 'Stories are all I have to offer. There's nothing left.'

The video for 'Stories' was directed by David Luna. Garrett previously shared 'Honest Mistake,' which drew attention from The Needle Drop, Paste, and Alternative Press among others.

He will bring the two singles and the rest of HICK to stages across North America for a tour that kicks off on January 7 in Philadelphia with a free listening party at Johnny Brenda's and concludes in New York City on February 9. Along the way he will stop in Los Angeles on January 25 and Toronto on February 7. Tickets are on sale now.

About the Album

Garrett's work across the 2020s has been building to the pivotal point that is HICK, from his releases for experimental label Orange Milk—2023's EXTREME FANTASY and the following year's PURITY—to tour support for like-minded artists such as Pissed Jeans, Water From Your Eyes, and YHWH Nailgun. The considerable road time was a point of inspiration when it came to the LP's full-throated, baroque intentions: 'In the midst of performing, the idea was to incorporate more of a live-band element into my music,' he explains. 'I was focusing more on developing songs with a bigger feel to them.'

As Garrett began excavating the creative bones of HICK in his home studio, he shared the works-in-progress with the musical team that would end up lending a hand across the album: mastering engineer and frequent collaborator Alex Nagle, former Show Me the Body drummer Jackie McDermott (who now handles the sticks for Garrett's own live sets), and YHWH Nailgun guitarist Saguiv Rosenstock, the latter of whom would helm much of HICK's production throughout.

'Saguiv specifically wanted to capture the feel of my live show, which is very intense and baffling—and I trusted him to do that,' Garrett says while talking about the trio's contributions to the record, noting that McDermott brought a rhythmic sense of focus that, in his words, 'Wrangled my bizarre timing sensibilities.'

The result is a record that shocks and soothes in equal turns, channeling the avant rock of This Heat as well as Dean Blunt's approach to soundscaping. Garrett's metallic howls that marked releases like PURITY are still present throughout HICK—occasionally bursting into frame like fireworks in an abandoned apartment—but these songs also present his vocals more straightforwardly than in his previous records. As he tells it, the vocal transformation is partially a byproduct of his day job as a speech language pathologist in a nursing home: 'How do you make sounds and utilize your voice? The training and experience has surely informed the artistry.'

This new approach also means that the lyrics are more front-and-center than ever on HICK, as Garrett embraces his freestyle-esque approach to probe his own inner workings in the midst of personal transition. 'I'm exploring the sense of self related to change,' he explains, after mentioning that HICK began to come together after the end of a relationship. 'Have I become someone different, or have I maintained my sense of self over time? I was moving into a different phase of life; my musical endeavors were becoming more serious, and the excitement of other people getting involved was balanced by someone leaving my life. This is definitely a record of me pondering how my sense of self remains amidst all that.'

As a result, HICK is streaked with loneliness, melancholy, and fear, with its unpredictable sonic structures reflecting the malleability that comes with one's own shifting emotional state. 'I'm making myself clear with music that's more tangible, and getting my ideas across effectively as a result,' Garrett reflects while talking about the song's construction, before elaborating on how HICK is a crucial marker in terms of his own artistic growth: 'I feel like I'm just getting started in terms of the ways in which I can express myself with camaraderie. The vision feels clear for this moment.'

Morgan Garrett Tour Dates

1/7 – Johnny Brenda's – Philadelphia, PA *

1/19 – Gallery 5 – Richmond, VA

1/20 – Drunken Unicorn – Atlanta, GA

1/21 – Siberia – New Orleans, LA

1/22 – 29th St. Ballroom – Austin, TX

1/24 – Rebel Lounge – Phoenix, AZ

1/25 – 2220 Arts – Los Angeles, CA

1/26 – 4 Star Theatre – San Francisco, CA

1/27 – Holocene – Portland, OR

1/29 – Black Lodge – Seattle, WA

1/30 – Cobalt – Vancouver, BC

2/3 – Rubber Gloves – Denton, TX

2/5 – Sinkhole – St. Louis, MO

2/6 – The Hideout – Chicago, IL

2/7 – BSMT 254 – Toronto, ON

2/8 – Casa Del Popolo – Montreal, QC

2/9 – Nightclub 101 – New York, NY

* Free listening party

Tracklist

Stories

Honest Mistake

Lilt

There's Nothing Left

Humble

One More Symphony

The Mirror

Hand of Sorrow (Doubt)

I'm Nothing Like This

Bloodx10k

For the Rain

Hand of Sorrow (Reprise)

Photo Credit: Eleanor Petry











Photo Credit: Eleanor Petry

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone