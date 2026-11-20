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Florida-based synth-pop duo Modern Cult, comprised of Augie Pink and Rod Wendt, confronts the ticking clock on new single 'Counting Down the Minutes,' out now via Parallel Vision/Big Loud Rock. Produced by Cage The Elephant's Brad Shultz, the track explores the band's existential unease with mortality and the finite nature of time. Beneath its bright, '80s-indebted synths and infectious hooks, the track wrestles with the weight of time, mortality, and the desire to leave something meaningful behind when your time is up.

Listen to 'Counting Down The Minutes' here.

'Counting Down the Minutes' is about knowing our time here is limited and wanting to leave a mark on the world before we're gone. I think it's that feeling of wanting something you did while you were here to live beyond you,' shared Pink. For him, the sentiment hits close to home.

After nearly two decades navigating different musical worlds, from South Florida garage rock to Latin trap, Pink was still searching for the right creative outlet. By 35, he was nearly ready to call it quits on music altogether, giving himself one final deadline to make something happen before walking away for good. A rediscovered solo recording – and a nudge from his now-fiancée – sparked a new direction and reunited him with longtime collaborator Rod Wendt. The duo formed Modern Cult and caught the attention of Cage The Elephant's Brad Shultz, who offered them a deal through his Parallel Vision imprint, leading to their signing with Parallel Vision/Big Loud Rock in 2026. The signing marked a new chapter for the duo — and a pretty different outcome than the one Pink had envisioned for himself.

Beyond the studio, Modern Cult has been bringing their infectious melodies to the stage, with performances at various rocknites in Los Angeles, Nashville, New York, and Austin, including SXSW's official rocknite event at Hotel Vegas. The duo also recently joined Girl Tones for a pair of shows and will hit the road in Spring 2027 supporting Vlad Holiday on a run of East Coast dates. All dates are listed below and on the band's website.

2027 Tour Dates

March 23, 2027 – Atlanta, GA – The Drunken Unicorn #

March 24, 2027 – Charlotte, NC – Snug Harbor #

March 25, 2027 – Raleigh, NC – Kings #

March 26, 2027 – Washington, DC – Pearl Street Warehouse #

March 28, 2027 – Philadelphia, PA – MilkBoy #

March 31, 2027 – Brooklyn, NY – Public Records #

# supporting Vlad Holiday

About Modern Cult

Modern Cult, the Florida-based duo of Augie Pink and Rod Wendt, is ready to unleash their brand of infectious synth-pop on the world. Initially a solo project, the duo's deeply personal, emotive lyrics combined with peppy music give a fresh take on a genre that sorely needed it. The duo's goal is to conquer the world, but for now, unleashing a steady batch of songs that will serve as a harbinger of what's to come will introduce them to the wider audience that this music warrants.

Follow Modern Cult: Instagram | TikTok | YouTube | Spotify | Apple Music | Website

Photo Credit: Big Loud Rock | Hi-res







Photo Credit: Big Loud Rock | Hi-res

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