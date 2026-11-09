Miranda Lambert to Release SONGLINE Album and Film After Nashville's THE TRUTH Performance

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Following her one-night-only performance at Nashville's newest venue, The Truth, three-time GRAMMY Award-winner Miranda Lambert will bring the evening to fans around the world with the release of her Songline album on Nov. 13 and companion Songline film on Nov. 20 via Amazon Music.

Recorded during the Oct. 1 performance, the Songline album captures Lambert performing a collection of career-spanning hits and fan favorites alongside her longtime band and a 12-piece orchestra. Ahead of the album's arrival this Friday, the live version of current single 'Snakeskin Boots,' from Lambert's critically acclaimed new album Crisco, is available now exclusively on Amazon Music. The Crisco single is also available.

'I don't think I'll ever forget that night at The Truth – getting to play these songs with my ride-or-die band and the magic of an orchestra, surrounded by so much love from the fans,' reflects Lambert. 'These songs have been the soundtrack of my life, and being able to revisit that night through the Songline album and film is really special. I'm excited for everyone who wasn't there to get to experience a little piece of it, too.'

The Songline film will premiere Nov. 20 on the Amazon Music app. Featuring the performances captured for the Songline album, the film also includes interview footage with Lambert and collaborators who have helped shape her music, including Frank Liddell, Jesse Frasure, Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby.

Lambert's performance at The Truth was previously announced as a special Amazon Music Songline Live event. Read the earlier BroadwayWorld story.

Songline Track List

1. 'Snakeskin Boots (Amazon Music Songline)'

2. 'Crisco (Amazon Music Songline)'

3. 'Kerosene (Amazon Music Songline)'

4. 'Bluebird (Amazon Music Songline)'

5. 'Vice (Amazon Music Songline)'

6. 'Dear Diamond / Bathroom Sink / Dead Flowers' (Medley - Amazon Music Songline)

7. 'Tin Man (Amazon Music Songline)'

8. 'White Liar (Amazon Music Songline)'

9. 'Gunpowder & Lead (Amazon Music Songline)'

About Miranda Lambert

Critically acclaimed groundbreaker/songwriter/superstar Miranda Lambert has defined her multifaceted career as an artist, entertainer, producer, entrepreneur, advocate and businesswoman with an unflinching quest for excellence, honesty and conviction. Her latest album, Crisco, featuring current single 'Snakeskin Boots' with Ella Langley, is available everywhere now via MCA and continued her unbroken streak of 11 consecutive Top 10s on the Country Albums chart. The most-awarded artist in Academy of Country Music history, including their top honor for Entertainer of the Year, she has also won three GRAMMYs and 14 Country Music Association Awards. A TIME100 honoree and perennial best-of-the-year list maker at the New York Times, TIME, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Stereogum, People and more, NPR has called her 'the most riveting country star of her generation.'

Lambert has taken those standards to become a label co-founder, teaming with longtime collaborator Jon Randall to launch their own imprint, Big Loud Texas, in partnership with Big Loud Records. She is also a New York Times bestselling author and the first female restaurateur on Lower Broadway with her Tex-Mex cantina Casa Rosa, while also expanding her creative reach with her Wanda June Home collection as well as Idyllwind, her western clothing, accessories and footwear brand at Boot Barn. Her passion for animals inspired the creation of MuttNation Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit which has raised over $15 million since inception to promote shelter pet adoption, support rescue organizations nationwide, advance spay & neuter and help shelters recover from natural disaster.

Visit MirandaLambert.com for more information.

About Amazon Music

Amazon Music is an immersive audio entertainment service that connects fans, artists, and creators through music, podcasts and culture. Amazon Music brings fans closer to what they love, with curated and personalized playlists, artist livestreams, artist merch and Amazon Exclusive podcasts. Prime members get access to over 100 million songs in shuffle mode, All-Access playlists, plus the largest catalog of ad-free top podcasts, included with their membership. Customers can upgrade to Amazon Music Unlimited for full, on-demand access to 100 million songs, as well as millions of songs in HD, Ultra HD and Spatial audio and the world's largest selection of audiobooks from Audible. Anyone can listen to Amazon Music by downloading the free Amazon Music app, or wherever they listen to music, including Alexa-enabled devices. Learn more at amazon.com/music.

About MCA

MCA, a division of Universal Music Group, represents a modern, artist-first approach to country music, building on the rich legacy of the Music Corporation of America. Under the leadership of Mike Harris (President & CEO) and Dave Cobb (Chief Creative Officer), MCA continues to shape the future of country music while honoring the traditions that have made the genre an integral part of American culture.

MCA includes the iconic labels MCA Nashville, Mercury Nashville, and Lucille Records. The label's diverse roster features some of country music's most influential artists, including 49 Winchester, Alan Jackson, Blake Proehl, Brad Paisley, Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood, Carter Faith, Chris Stapleton, Dalton Davis, Darius Rucker, Eric Church, George Strait, Jacob Hackworth, Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Josh Ross, Kassi Ashton, Keith Urban, Kenny Whitmire, Kinsley, Lamont Landers, Landon Smith, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Luke Grimes, Madden Metcalf, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Nate Bargatze, NEEDTOBREATHE, Parker McCollum, Reba, Sam Hunt, Sons of Habit, Tucker Wetmore, Tyler Hubbard, Vince Gill, and Wyatt McCubbin.

Photo Credit: Amazon Music, Photo by Tyler Conrad | Size: 6







Photo Credit: Amazon Music, Photo by Tyler Conrad | Size: 6

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