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Lead single 'Expect To Believe' offers a compelling introduction to the trio's new body of work. The collection of groove-centered electronically enhanced dream-pop combines Miki's soaring, layered vocals and Moose's shimmering guitars with a playful nod to dance music, drum & bass and the electronic soundscapes of Giorgio Moroder. The new track pairs an expansive, uplifting musical backdrop with a pointed lyrical commentary on misinformation, deepfakes and the increasingly blurred lines between truth and illusion. The single comes accompanied by a mysterious and compelling official video directed by Joe Greenwood. The single is available across platforms here.

'We're exposed to one form of bulls or another,' Moose says. 'I don't use social media but for those who do, how do you know what's real and what you can believe without knowing the source? You're engaging with a world of false consciousness – unreality, half-reality, illusion, insincerity, dogma and anything else that can be categorised as BS.'

Miki Berenyi Trio will play Oxford Bullingdon on November 30 and December shows with The House of Love and Ladytron. Today, the band announce news of a 12-date May UK tour and two in-store performances. All dates are listed here.

Spoil The Busy Flames Tracklist

1. Down On The Low

2. Doldrum Daze

3. Lonely Eyes

4. Broken Bottles

5. Wild Geese

6. Island Of One

7. Slipstream

8. Expect To Believe

9. Whatever Happened to Your Hollywood Schemes

Photo Credit: John Cheves









Photo Credit: John Cheves

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