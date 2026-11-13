Mike Muir to Release CYCO MIKO Album MY PERSONAL REVOLUTION with Fred Durst, Thundercat and Tim Armstrong

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Cyco Miko, the creative outlet of musician Mike Muir, announces My Personal Revolution, an expansive collection of new and previously unreleased music spanning Muir's diverse musical projects, including Suicidal Tendencies and Infectious Grooves, due February 12 via BMG. Featuring an eclectic lineup of collaborators, including Fred Durst, Thundercat and Tim Armstrong of Rancid, the collection captures the restless creativity and genre-defying spirit that have defined Muir's musical legacy.

The album announcement is coupled with the release of 'Monster Skank,' featuring Jakob Nowell of Sublime on vocals and Larry LaLonde of Primus on guitar for a special 35th anniversary re-recording by Cyco Miko and Infectious Grooves. The track revisits the starting moment in Muir's musical history with Infectious Grooves, bringing renewed energy of Nowell, LaLonde, and Brooks Wackerman (on drums) as well as the OG bass of Robert Trujillo. This new recording perfectly reflects the irreverent attitude and genre-blurring approach at the heart of his work.

My Personal Revolution brings together music from across Muir's creative world, uniting the sounds, collaborations and ideas that have emerged throughout his career. From the crossover thrash and hardcore punk foundations of Suicidal Tendencies to the funk-metal experimentation of Infectious Grooves, the collection offers a broader look at the musical universe Muir has built over decades. With contributions from artists spanning different corners of music (and the world), the project celebrates the freedom to experiment, collaborate and push beyond conventional boundaries.

Tracklist

1. SCHIZO ft. Fred Durst

2. Spinning out of Control ft. Suicidal Tendencies, Tim Armstrong

3. Monster Skank ft Infectious Grooves (35th Anniversary Re-Recording) ft. Jakob Nowell of Sublime, Larry LaLonde of Primus

4. All Funkt Up ft. Infectious Grooves

5. GRITALO ft. Suicidal Tendencies

6. Amo La Destruccion ft. Suicidal Tendencies

7. Asleep at the Wheel - Nisha STar, Cyco Miko, Suicidal Tendencies (35th Anniversary Accoustic)

8. Foxey Lady ft. Suicidal Tendencies

9. My Personal Revolution

10. Sweet Baby Jesus ft. Cyco STar

11. Supafunkridiculous ft. Infectious Grooves

12. Forgive? ft. Los Cycos

13. s Don't Fly

With My Personal Revolution, Muir brings together new material and previously unreleased recordings in a collection that reflects the collaborative, unpredictable and uncompromising approach that has remained central to his work.

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