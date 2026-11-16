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Pioneering Grammy Award-winning alto saxophonist and composer Miguel Zenón has earned a 2026 Grammy nomination in the category of Best Latin Jazz Album for his widely heralded duo album EL ARTE DEL BOLERO VOL. 3, featuring pianist Luis Perdomo.

Beloved by listeners and praised by critics, El Arte Del Bolero Volumes 1 and 2 showcased the artists in spirited, innovative renditions of Latin repertoire. Volume 3 continues in the same vein, with Zenón and Perdomo at the top of their game and in their comfort zone.

Zenón, a MacArthur Fellow, Guggenheim Fellow, and tireless global concertizer who's released 19 albums in 25 years as a bandleader, received a 2024 Grammy Award for El Arte del Bolero, Vol. 2. The voters got it right; this kind of stand-and-deliver musical eloquence might be the purest form of jazz.

Virtuoso instrumentalists and harmonic masters, Zenón and Perdomo have been playing together in the internationally acclaimed Miguel Zenón Quartet for 27 years, and they have lifelong knowledge of the popular Latin repertoire in common. The distinctive, sweet tone of Zenón's alto saxophone, Perdomo's remarkable touch on the piano, and the duo's ability to follow the music wherever it goes bring these lovely songs to life with authenticity, soul, and spirit.

With their duo, Zenón and Perdomo are reviving these durable songs and effectively assembling their own Latin American Songbook canon. 'We're exploring music that's very familiar to us,' Miguel says. 'For both Luis and myself, it has a personal connection. It's not like I was around when these songs were first written or recorded. It's more like I remember hearing them at home through my parents or grandparents.'

About Miguel Zenón

Miguel Zenón is a Puerto Rican alto saxophonist, composer, bandleader, music producer and educator. He is a Grammy Award winner, the recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship, a MacArthur Fellowship, and a Doris Duke Artist Award. He also holds an Honorary Doctorate Degree in the Arts from Universidad del Sagrado Corazón. Widely considered one of the most groundbreaking and influential saxophonists and composers of his generation, Zenón has released nineteen albums and has collaborated with some of the great musicians and ensembles of his time including The SFJAZZ Collective, Charlie Haden, Fred Hersch, Kenny Werner, David Sánchez, Danilo Perez, The Mingus Big Band, and Bobby Hutcherson. As a composer, Zenón has been commissioned by NYO Jazz, Chamber Music America, Logan Center for The Arts, The Hyde Park Jazz Festival, The John Simon Guggenheim Foundation, MIT, Spektral Quartet, Miller Theater, The Hewlett Foundation, Peak Performances, PRISM Quartet, Kinetic Ensemble and many of his peers. He has given hundreds of lectures and master classes at institutions all over the world and is an Associate Professor in the Music & Theater Arts Section at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

About Luis Perdomo

Grammy Award winning pianist Luis Perdomo has released nine critically acclaimed recordings as a leader, and has appeared on over 250 recordings as a sideman. A native of Venezuela, Perdomo holds a bachelor's degree from the Manhattan School of Music and a master's degree from Queens College. He has performed and recorded with a wide variety of artists, such as Ravi Coltrane, Jerry Bergonzi, David Gilmore, Tom Harrell, Brian Lynch, Ray Barretto, Henry Threadgill, Ralph Irizarry, David Sanchez, The Cookers, George Garzone and The Vanguard Orchestra among others. A founding member of the Miguel Zenón Quartet which has released numerous recordings, Perdomo has also collaborated with Zenón on three duo recordings: El Arte del Bolero, which was nominated for both a Grammy and Latin Grammy in 2022; El Arte del Bolero, Vol. 2, which received a 2024 Grammy Award, and El Arte del Bolero, Vol 3. In addition to keeping a busy performing schedule, Perdomo is active as a clinician and educator. He has taught at Queens College in NYC, Berklee College of Music, The New School, and is currently an associate professor of Jazz Piano at Oberlin Conservatory. He is also on the faculty of the 'Jazz in July' summer program at UMass Amherst.

For more information, visit miguelzenon.com.

Photo Credit: Sylvain Gripoix; Jimmy Katz











Photo Credit: Sylvain Gripoix; Jimmy Katz

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