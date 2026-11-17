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M(h)aol have announced their new album SLANDER, out February 26, 2027 via Merge Records and TULLE. The band is sharing the album's new single 'Male Loneliness Epidemic,' accompanied by a music video shot and directed by the band's Constance Keane. Driven by an unsettling exploration of surveillance, control, and the unequal ways privacy protects men who perpetrate abuse, the track confronts the ongoing challenges women face in seeking accountability.

On the video, Keane says:

I wanted to convey themes and feelings of surveillance, control, threat, and domination with this video. We're at a point with technology where privacy ceases to exist, and our every move is tracked and recorded. On one hand this can be really useful when it comes to personal safety, gathering evidence of crimes and removing reliance on eye-witness accounts. But on the other hand, when it comes to how men mistreat women, their privacy is still protected. We have made strides over the last 10 years in exposing men's abuse beyond inner circle networks, but I think we still have a long way to go.

Featuring the previously released single 'Scam Manifesto,' SLANDER follows M(h)aol's album Something Soft, which earned widespread acclaim, including a feature from Pitchfork, where the album landed at Number 9 on their Best Rock Albums of 2025 list, praise from The New York Times, and a KEXP Live Session, among other highlights.

Strange though it may seem to call their third full-length record a 'breakthrough' given the critical acclaim Something Soft (2025) and Attachment Styles (2023) received, but that's exactly what it represents for the band. Having stormed from one stage to another across Ireland, the UK, Europe, and the United States, the three members of M(h)aol — Constance Keane (drums/vocals, she/her), Jamie Hyland (bass/vocals, she/her), and Sean Nolan (guitar, he/him) — have arrived at SLANDER as a seasoned, tightly-wound unit set loose upon a world in need of the ferocity of their sound and the clarity of their vision.

Across 'Male Loneliness Epidemic,' the band confronts femicide, anti-immigration rhetoric, and the cultural narratives that excuse or enable violence against women. These topics do nothing to address the very real dangers facing women, but do assuage the guilty consciences of men who otherwise thrive in the society that tolerates those harms.

Keane explains, 'This is about the ongoing femicide ad male violence against women epidemic in Ireland (and the UK) and how that is linked to a growing anti-immigration rhetoric.' She adds, 'More women in Ireland were murdered in the first 6 months of 2026, than all of 2025. The majority of women killed are killed by men they know. With each tragic murder or attack, I've seen more of an outpouring of public anger when the perpetrator is non-white or a non-national, in the form of protests and riots. Instead of looking internally at how our society views women, and men who attack and kill them, it seems to me that a large section of the public is more comfortable other-ing these perpetrators, rather than looking at what Ireland could be doing to protect women from our own men.'

Musically, SLANDER builds on the rhythmic interplay that has defined M(h)aol's sound since Something Soft, with Keane's hypnotic drumming and vocals locking into Hyland's propulsive bass lines, while Nolan's guitar adds another layer of abrasive intensity. The result is a dynamic collision of adrenaline-fueled post-punk, incisive lyricism, and moments of unsettling introspection.

The album also sees Hyland stepping further into the spotlight. In addition to playing bass and producing the record, she takes on more lead vocal duties than on any previous M(h)aol release, including the title track, the traditional 'Gartan Mother's Lullaby,' and the deeply personal 'My Best Friend remi(fentanil),' a deeply personal dirge in which she pays witness to the pain her partner endured during labor.

Refusing to succumb to despair, SLANDER makes room for anger, humor, and self-reflection, reckoning with feminism's own contradictions and the histories preserved in everything from traditional folk lyrics to the TikTok algorithm. Keane, Hyland, and Nolan push their sound full-throttle to the bleeding edge of post-punk while retaining the raw, cathartic energy that has made M(h)aol so compelling since their debut. Their songs and live shows have long served as rallying cries and places of healing, and SLANDER brings that spirit into sharp focus. Moving between moments of open-hearted vulnerability and explosive, danceable rave-ups, the album is as resilient as it is unflinching. It takes guts to put this much of themselves into a record. Fortunately, M(h)aol have plenty to spare.

Tour Dates

March 5 - Dublin, IE @ Workman's Club

March 10 - Glasgow, UK @ Rum Shack

March 11 - Manchester, UK @ YES Basement

March 12 - London, UK @ The Waiting Room

March 13 - Bristol, UK @ The Croft

April 20 - Amsterdam, NL @ Cinetol

April 21 - Paris, FR @ Le Point Ephemere

April 22 - Cologne, DE @ c/o pop

April 23 - Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklan

April 26 - Copenhagen, DK @ Alice

April 28 - Berlin, DE @ Neue Zukunft

April 29 - Warsaw, PL @ Chmury

May 1 - Prague, CZ @ Skautský institut na Staromáku

May 4 - Vienna, AT @ Club Lucia

May 5 - Munich, DE @ Kafe Kult

May 6 - Winterthur, CH @ Kraftfeld

May 7 - Dudingen, CH @ Cafe Bad Bonn

Slander Track List

1. Male Loneliness Epidemic

2. Scam Manifesto

3. FUJK

4. Fruit of the Womb

5. My Best Friend remi (Fentanyl)

6. Underground

7. Older Men Are My Thing Now

8. Nate the Hoof Guy

9. Gartan Mother's Lullaby

10. Slander

Album art by Ginny Davies

Photo Credit: Ginny Davies



Photo Credit: Ginny Davies

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