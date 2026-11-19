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Mei Semones presents 'Kira Kira,' the third single from her new album, HOWL, out January 15th via Verve/Interscope.

Following last month's 'gorgeous offering,' (Stereogum) '2 Hands,' named a 'Song You Need to Know' by Rolling Stone, 'Kira Kira' ('Sparkle Sparkle') turns Japanese onomatopoeia — koro koro, niko niko, pika pika and fuwa fuwa — into playful expressions of romantic devotion.

Semones reflects, 'Kira Kira means 'sparkle sparkle' and for this song I thought it would be fun to use different Japanese onomatopoeia throughout the lyrics, like 'koro koro, niko niko, pika pika, fuwa fuwa,' as I think those types of Japanese words are so cute & unique to the language ♪'

The song's visualizer was filmed in Japan by Tomokazu Tazawa and edited by Hunter Simmons.

At 26, the Brooklyn-based Semones—already named an 'Artist to Watch' by The New York Times and Stereogum, the 'Best of What's Next' by Paste, and an 'Artist You Need to Know' by Rolling Stone and The FADER—has developed a sound that brings together jazz, bossa nova, samba and grungy math rock without treating any of them as separate worlds. Her bilingual songwriting works in much the same way. Few songwriters weave between languages as naturally as Semones does, slipping between English and Japanese within the same song — sometimes the same line — and letting both languages become part of the music itself. As she puts it, writing in both languages 'felt more true to myself.'

Where Semones' 2025 debut, Animaru, celebrated her independence and the many forms of love surrounding her, HOWL moves further into the complexities of life and growing up: the difficult memories, the fleeting joys, and the ordinary moments that can carry surprising emotional weight.

HOWL was recorded at Power Station, the historic Manhattan studio that hosted landmark sessions for artists from Bruce Springsteen and David Bowie to Tony Bennett. The songs' arrangements come alive through the dynamic chemistry of Semones' full ensemble. Her voice and guitar remain at the center, but her band create a wider musical landscape around them. Even with this lush instrumentation, there is an understated intimacy that reflects her broader approach across the record.

For Semones, music does not need a dramatic breaking point to matter. Like the dogs whose howls inspired the album's title, she simply answers the world in the language that comes to her most naturally.

HOWL will be available in an exclusive 'Firework' vinyl along with additional signed items, now available to pre-order. Semones will embark on an extensive North American tour kicking off in February. The tour finds her playing some of her largest headline shows yet. Tickets are now available.

Mei Semones Tour Dates

Wed. Feb. 24 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair *

Thu. Feb. 25 - Portland, ME @ SPACE *

Fri. Feb. 26 - Montréal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount *

Sat. Feb. 27 - Toronto, ON @ Concert Hall *

Mon. Mar. 1 - Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark *

Tue. Mar. 2 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

Wed. Mar. 3 - Cleveland, OH @ Mahall's *

Fri. Mar. 5 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

Sat. Mar. 6 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall *

Fri. Apr. 9 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Sat. Apr. 10 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle

Sun. Apr. 11 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Tue. Apr. 13 - Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room

Thu. Apr. 15 - Dallas, TX @ Texas Theatre

Fri. Apr. 16 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Upstairs

Sat. Apr. 17 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

Tue. Apr. 20 - Tucson, AZ @ La Rosa

Wed. Apr. 21 - San Diego, CA @ Music Box

Fri. Apr. 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

Sat. Apr. 24 - San Francisco, CA @ The Castro

Mon. Apr. 26 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

Tue. Apr. 27 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore

Wed. Apr. 28 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

Fri. Apr. 30 - Boise, ID @ Shrine Basement

Sat. May. 1 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby

Sun. May. 2 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird

Tue. May. 4 - Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck

Wed. May. 5 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

Thu. May. 6 - Lexington, KY @ The Burl

Fri. May. 7 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

Sat. May. 8 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall

* = aron! Supporting

Album artwork for HOWL is by Seiko Semones.

Photo Credit: Saeka Shimada











Photo Credit: Saeka Shimada

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