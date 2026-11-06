Meels Shares New Single “Northern Star” Following Grand Ole Opry Debut

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Fresh off her Grand Ole Opry debut, singer-songwriter Meels drops her new single 'Northern Star' via Lost Highway Records. Blending traditional folk, Americana and country into her signature 'Critter Country' sound, the Northern California native explores the ache of leaving someone behind and the love that keeps shining across the distance. Penned by Meels, the track was produced by Justin Francis and Hush Kids member Peter Groenwald (Liz Longley, Prateek Kuhud). Meels performed 'Northern Star' and unreleased track 'Over Miles' when she made her Grand Ole Opry debut on October 28. Listen to 'Northern Star' here. View the official video here.

Meels explains, 'I wrote 'Northern Star' about the contradiction of chasing a dream while the dream chases you back. It's about the harsh realities of the road, the people and little creatures that keep you grounded from afar, and the magical connection that music provides.'

Meels will wrap up 2026 with a series of December dates supporting Kaitlin Butts. See below for itinerary. Tickets are available here. She spent the fall touring with Old Crow Medicine Show.

Meels was raised among the redwoods of Mill Valley, CA. Her 2024 debut EP Tales from a Bird's Bedroom earned praise from Earmilk for its 'rich sonics, evocative storytelling, and expressive vocal lines.'

Released in January 2026, follow-up EP Across The Raccoon Strait (Lost Highway) also won acclaim with People noting, 'Diving into the world of Meels head-first is the only way to go about it, and Across the Raccoon Strait offers a concise look at the mind of the budding artist, with tender vulnerabilities layered throughout catchy, carnival-esque soundbites and cheery riffs she has eloquently labeled as 'critter country.'' Nashville Scene declared, 'The songs on Raccoon Strait mark the arrival of a one-of-a-kind lyricist.'

She launched a bold new chapter in August with 'Lonely USA,' which appeared on numerous New Music Friday playlists.

For more information, please visit Meels' website.

Tour Dates

12/10 – College Station, TX – Hurricane Harry's *

12/11 – Helotes, TX – John T. Floore Country Store

12/12 – Corpus Christi, TX – Brewster Street Icehouse Downtown *

12/17 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre *

* supporting Kaitlin Butts

Photo Credit: Mikayla LoBasso









Photo Credit: Mikayla LoBasso

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