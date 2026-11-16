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Ralph Fiennes, Joseph Zada, Mckenna Grace and Jesse Plemons from The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping sat down with Andy Cohen for a live SiriusXM Front Row.

During the interview, Mckenna Grace reacted to fan campaigns calling for her to portray Britney Spears in the upcoming biopic, revealing she's been a lifelong fan of the pop star. Grace shared that she grew up listening to Spears' greatest hits on her childhood drives to Los Angeles for auditions and admitted that playing the singer would be a dream role, but only with Britney's blessing.

Joseph Zada revealed that Woody Harrelson recently invited him to smoke weed, but admitted he was hesitant to accept because it makes him paranoid and didn't want to embarrass himself in front of Woody.

Jesse Plemons reacted to Heated Rivalry stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie dressing as characters from Bugonia for Halloween, saying he was flattered by the tribute. Meanwhile, Ralph Fiennes admitted he hasn't seen Heated Rivalry, prompting Andy Cohen to explain the hit series, which Ralph then described as 'Brokeback Mountain with hockey.'

Joseph Zada and Mckenna Grace also revealed they recently got matching ladybug tattoos inspired by a pivotal scene in the film, symbolizing the bond between their characters.

SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live airs Monday through Friday at 10am ET on Radio Andy (Ch. 101), and anytime on the SiriusXM app.

Video clips credit: SiriusXM Front Row

Mckenna Grace Reacts to Britney Spears Biopic Casting Fan Movement

Andy Cohen: So, Mckenna, there's apparently a big movement that you should star in the Britney Spears biopic that's happening.

Mckenna Grace: Don't get Jo started.

Jo Zada: I've been doing this. I've been campaigning for her.

Mckenna Grace: And his mom too.

Andy Cohen: I've got to tell you something. I'm getting on the bus for this. I want to join the campaign. Are you a Britney fan?

Mckenna Grace: Oh my god. Don't put me on the spot too. That's terrifying.

Andy Cohen: Are you a Britney fan?

Mckenna Grace: Of course I am. I actually moved out, I started acting when I was five and I moved out to LA. We lived, you know, like two hours outside of LA. The only, I had like a movie and then I had all of Britney's My Prerogative Greatest Hits, all of her music videos. So, for five years, that was the only CD I had whenever I'd drive two hours in and out of LA.

Andy Cohen: Wow.

Mckenna Grace: So, I'm a big fan, but I feel like-

Joseph Zada: She'd be fantastic.

Mckenna Grace: That'd be a dream, but only if she was okay with it, you know?

Andy Cohen: I can't imagine she wouldn't be. Can you dance like Britney Spears?

Joseph Zada: Yes.

Mckenna Grace: I can learn.

Andy Cohen: I think she can. I think she can.

Cast of Hunger Games Talk Smoking a Joint with Woody Harrelson

Andy Cohen: Have you at least, well, you're 21. I mean, I was going to say, have you at least gotten to smoke a joint with Woody Harrelson? Because I mean, that's-

Joseph Zada: He asked me. He asked me last night.

Andy Cohen: He did?

Joseph Zada: Yes. 'Do you smoke weed?' No, I get so paranoid, and I can't even imagine what that would be like. Just being the biggest idiot in front of him.

Andy Cohen: No, I think it would be epic.

Joseph Zada: He's so cool.

Andy Cohen: I think it would be epic.

Joseph Zada: I feel like you couldn't really turn it down if the opportunity was right in front of you…

Andy Cohen: Right. Yeah. Sounds like you did.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Cast Talks Halloween Costumes and Heated Rivalry

Andy Cohen: Jesse, by the way, did you see that Hudson Williams dressed as you and then Connor Storrie dressed as Emma and they had Bugonia costumes for Halloween?

Jesse Plemons: A few people did send me that.

Andy Cohen: Yes, I bet. What was your reaction to that?

Jesse Plemons: I was very flattered and excited. Well that was last year, too, so they're still thinking about it and that, yeah, that was very exciting.

Andy Cohen: Is Bugonia a big Halloween costume that I'm not aware of?

Jesse Plemons: Big to them. I don't know.

Andy Cohen: Yes. Ralph, have you ever seen Heated Rivalry?

Ralph Fiennes: No.

Andy Cohen: Do you know what it is?

Ralph Fiennes: Tell me about it. What is it?

Andy Cohen: Oh my god, you would love it.

Jesse Plemons: You got to watch it with Andy.

Andy Cohen: Yes. We're going to do that next week.

Ralph Fiennes: What's the basic pitch of it?

Andy Cohen: The basic pitch is two hockey players fall in love. Yes.

Mckenna Grace: What's happening?

Andy Cohen: Yes.

Ralph Fiennes Really?

Andy Cohen: Yes. Two dudes. Yeah.

Ralph Fiennes: It's like a Brokeback Mountain with hockey.

Andy Cohen: Yes, it is. Yes, it is. It's great.

Joseph Zada: A bit more saucy than Brokeback Mountain.

Andy Cohen: Yeah, it is more saucy. I mean, they go to town on each other.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Cast Got Matching Ladybug Tattoos

Joseph Zada: We got matching tattoos yesterday, actually.

Andy Cohen: You did? What are the tattoos?

Mckenna Grace: Get yours out then.

Andy Cohen: It's on his ankle and it's a wee little, what is that? It's a ladybug.

Joseph Zada: Because of the book. Our characters become family after the ladybug sequence.

Mckenna Grace: We're washing each other's blood off in the arena, and that's when we're like, become family and stuff.

Andy Cohen: That's so sweet, you got ladybugs on your ankles.

Mckenna Grace: No, mine's here. I didn't want it on my ankle.

Joseph Zada: I am going to force Francis to get one, too?

Mckenna Grace: Yeah, Francis was supposed to be there, but then expectedly had a meeting.

Joseph Zada: And Rafe.

Mckenna Grace: You want to get a ladybug with us?

Ralph Fiennes: I'm getting one.

Andy Cohen: It is time for a tattoo

Joseph Zada: A teardrop. A teardrop lady.

Ralph Fiennes and The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Cast React to Robert Pattinson as James Bond

Andy Cohen: Oh my God, we have breaking news. The new bond has been announced. I'm not even kidding. Any guesses?

Joseph Zada: Is it Callum?

Andy Cohen: No.

Ralph Fiennes: Robert Pattinson.

Andy Cohen: That's the new bond.

Ralph Fiennes: I've been following.

Andy Cohen: Ralph, did you know? Wait, Ralph, did you know?

Joseph Zada: Is it actually Rob?

Andy Cohen: No, you didn't. It's Rob.

Jo Zada: Oh, that's gonna be so good.

Andy Cohen: What are our reactions? Live re - Jesse's upset because he was up for the role.

Jesse Plemons: You saw it all over my face.

Ralph Fiennes: I'm sorry. I'm in love with Daniel Craig still. So it's a hard, it's hard.

Andy Cohen: You're from the Daniel Craig class.

Ralph Fiennes: So no, he's a great actor. I think he'd be, I'm sure he'd be great.

Andy Cohen: Very excited.

Jesse Plemons: Batman, Bond. Primetime.

Joseph Zada: He's on such a roll. He's every young actor's favorite actor right now, I think.

Andy Cohen: And, you know, he's... Jordan, find out how old he is because this is a relatively young bond.

Joseph Zada: 21. [laughs]

Andy Cohen: This means that he is gonna be in it for a while. Yeah. He's 40. Yes. Wow.

Joseph Zada: That is Gen Z.

Andy Cohen: Very excited. Okay, so in 20 years, Joseph, you might be going for this part.

Joseph Zada: Don't they only do English people?

Andy Cohen: Well, you're a master of accents.

Joseph Zada: That's true.

Andy Cohen: That is, yes, it is a good point. Wow, this is very exciting.

Photo Credit: Getty Images



Photo Credit: Getty Images

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