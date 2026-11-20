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Mayday Parade — Derek Sanders (vocals), Brooks Betts (guitar), Alex Garcia (guitar), Jeremy 'Cabbage' Lenzo (bass), and Jake Bundrick (drums) — announced the Sweet, Sad, Sugar Deluxe Edition, arriving December 4. The expanded release brings the band's ambitious album trilogy full circle, following the arrival of Sweet in April 2025, Sad in October 2025, and Sugar in July 2026. Spanning nearly 30 new songs released over the course of 18 months, the three-part project marked a significant creative chapter for the band. The deluxe edition features three additional tracks, including the previously unreleased 'All Your Friends,' which the band shared alongside an official visualizer.

Drummer Jake Bundrick shares, ''All Your Friends' is a song we tracked during the recording process of 'Sweet.' We all loved the song but ultimately decided to hold off on releasing it at that time. After the completion of all three parts, we agreed it was the perfect fit for the deluxe. We're stoked for it to reach our fans' ears and we hope they enjoy it as much as we all do.'

From the immediacy of Sweet and the introspection of Sad to the balance of nostalgia and renewed momentum on Sugar, the trilogy showcases the full range of Mayday Parade's songwriting, with production from longtime collaborators Zack Odom and Kenneth Mount. Rounding out the deluxe edition are 'High & Paranoid' and 'Towards You (Remix),' completing the expanded collection.

Released independently, the trilogy has marked a new era of creative freedom for the band. Since launching the project, Mayday Parade have celebrated their 20th anniversary with their biggest North American headline tour to date, performed around the world alongside All Time Low, Simple Plan, and Jack's Mannequin, and returned to the Vans Warped Tour main stage.

With more than 1.49 billion career streams, gold and platinum certifications, and a catalog that helped define a generation of emo, pop-punk, and alternative fans, Mayday Parade continue to evolve while remaining true to the emotional songwriting and authenticity that have sustained them for more than two decades.

Sweet, Sad, Sugar Deluxe Tracklisting

1. By The Way

2. 4,000 Days Plus The Ones I Don't Remember

3. Who's Laughing Now

4. This Personified

5. Who We Are

6. Natural

7. Towards You

8. Pretty Good To Feel Something

9. It's Not All Bad

10. Under My Sweater

11. Promises

12. I Miss The 90s

13. One Day At A Time

14. In Every Way, Shape Or Form

15. Breakup Song

16. I Must Obey The Inscrutable Exhortations Of My Soul

17. Set Phasers To Bummed

18. Blame It On The Youth

19. Sweet Sad Sugar

20. Weekend Music

21. Lying To Myself

22. Two Hearts

23. Don't Give Up On Me

24. Patriotism Of First Tiger Called Into Question

25. So The Story Goes

26. What Happens Next

27. All Your Friends

28. High & Paranoid

29. Towards You (Remix)

Mayday Parade Upcoming Tour Dates

January 22–26 @ E.N.D Cruise in Miami, FL (2027)

Photo Credit: Eli Ritter (@eazyeli)



Photo Credit: Eli Ritter (@eazyeli)

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