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Following the announcement of the Italian electronic duo joining the Coachella 2027 lineup both weekends, Mathame returns with 'Follow (Mathame 1999 Remix)', a bold rework that transforms their fan-favourite anthem into a high-energy dancefloor weapon. The remix arrives Friday 20th November via NEO Records, the duo's newly launched imprint.

Blending the euphoric spirit of late-'90s dance music with their signature cinematic and futuristic production, brothers Amedeo and Matteo Giovanelli Mathame deliver a fresh interpretation built around driving rhythms, soaring melodies and peak-time intensity.

The remix preserves the emotional power of BONN's unmistakable vocals while taking the original into an entirely new club direction, a nostalgic nod to the sounds that shaped dance music, filtered through the duo's own forward-thinking lens.

The original 'Follow' became a fan favourite across some of the world's biggest stages, including Tomorrowland, EDC, Sziget Festival and UNVRS Ibiza. Released in July 2026, it earned widespread international DJ support, acclaim from Rolling Stone and a place on the Billboard Dance Trending chart, alongside placements on major editorial playlists internationally, establishing itself as one of Mathame's most anticipated releases to date.

The remix arrives as the latest chapter for NEO Records, the label Mathame launched in October with their single 'Oh Baby'. Created as a home for music that reflects their forward-thinking approach to sound, storytelling and immersive art, NEO Records continues to extend the duo's ever-expanding creative universe, a world that began with the NEO art project and their debut album MEMO and has evolved through NEOLOGY, a parallel audiovisual show built around a non-linear, anime-inspired film that unfolds throughout their live performances.

Known for pioneering their own distinctive strain of EmoTech, Mathame have performed at some of the world's most influential stages and venues, including Tomorrowland, Coachella, Ultra Miami, EDC, Sziget, UNVRS Ibiza and Hï Ibiza. Their innovative approach has also extended into technology, with Old Neural Mixtape Vol.1, an AI-powered project created for Apple's M1 chip, later evolving into a groundbreaking 3D live show.

With 1.5 million monthly listeners, more than 100 million lifetime streams and 40 million YouTube views, Mathame continues to build a distinctive position within the global electronic music landscape. Their work has been recognised with a BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix of the Year, while their music and performances connect with audiences through an approach that places emotion and imagination at the centre of club culture.

'Follow (Mathame 1999 Remix)' is out Friday 20th November via NEO Records. Stream it here.

MATHAME - FALL TOUR 2026

21 November — NEO at Parque Ciudad Empresarial, Santiago, Chile

27 November — Tension Winter Festival, Basel, Switzerland

28 November — Brooklyn Pacha, Brooklyn, US

Follow Mathame: Spotify | Soundcloud

ABOUT MATHAME

Mathame are Italian brothers Amedeo and Matteo Giovanelli, pioneers of EmoTech - a movement where emotional storytelling meets futuristic sound, technology and immersive art. Described by Rolling Stone as 'Cinematic Techno', their music blends classical orchestration, melodic techno and dystopian sound design into evocative soundtracks for worlds yet to be imagined.

From their debut album MEMO to the expansive NEO and NEOLOGY audiovisual projects, Mathame continue to develop a unified creative universe that extends beyond music into visual storytelling and large-scale live experiences. With performances at Tomorrowland, Coachella, Ultra Miami, EDC and leading international venues, they remain at the forefront of electronic music's evolving relationship with technology, emotion and immersive art.

ABOUT NEO RECORDS

NEO Records is the new label from Mathame, extending the artistic universe established through their music, audiovisual projects and live performances. Rooted in the duo's EmoTech philosophy, the label represents a platform for their evolving creative vision, bringing together emotional composition, futuristic sound and the possibilities of immersive storytelling.







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