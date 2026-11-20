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Swiss alternative artist Mary Middlefield has shared her new single, 'The Question,' out now. A bright, bittersweet slice of indie-pop, it pairs a melodic, gently inviting sound with honest, disarmingly direct writing. Listen here.

Beneath the melody, 'The Question' is written from inside a relationship with someone who may not want the same things out of life, taking on the expectations placed on women to settle down, get married and have children. It sounds like a love song and tells a harder truth, sitting in the uncomfortable space between who we are and who we're expected to be.

Middlefield explains: 'The Question is about being in a relationship with someone while knowing that you might not want the same things out of life. It touches on the expectations placed on women to settle down, get married and have children, and the guilt that can come with wanting something different. It's a little sad, a little uncomfortable, but also quite liberating, questioning these norms and allowing yourself to choose your own path, even when that means disappointing someone you love.'

That tension is where Middlefield thrives. Raised in Lausanne, Switzerland, and classically trained on the violin, she pairs intricate musicianship with the raw intensity of alternative rock, making music that finds beauty in the uncomfortable. 'The Question' keeps that contradiction in play, setting honest, exposed lyrics against a bright pop sound.

'The Question' follows the release of her second album, Will You Take Me As I Am, in March 2026. Exploring love, validation and self-worth, the record asks what happens when we stop hiding the parts of ourselves we fear might be too much. Middlefield took the album on a UK and EU tour following its release. The album came after her debut, Thank You Alexander (2023), and the EP Poetry (for the scorned and lonely). Work that has earned praise from Wonderland, The Line of Best Fit and Clash, and support from BBC Introducing and BBC Radio 6 Music. Her live career has taken in Glastonbury Festival, the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics and Montreux Jazz Festival, as well as support slots with The Beaches, Seafret and Nena.

Her songwriting is intimate but uncompromising, and 'The Question' is a perfect example: vulnerable without being fragile, and comfortable leaving the big questions unanswered.

Connect with Mary Middlefield: Spotify / Website

Photo Credit: Lucie Herter









Photo Credit: Lucie Herter

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