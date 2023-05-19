Maroon 5 Release Brand New Single 'Middle Ground'

The three-time GRAMMY Award-winning multi-platinum band Maroon 5 drops their newest single, "Middle Ground," via 222/Interscope Records.

It marks the first release from the three-time GRAMMY Award-winning multi-platinum band since 2021 and debuted on Spotify's New Music Friday playlist worldwide. The band will perform the song live on the season finale of The Voice and debut the music video directed by David Dobkin, (RSA's Black Dog Films producing) on May 23rd.

Outside of new music, the band is coming off a successful first run of shows, opening their Las Vegas Residency, M5LV, to rave reviews from fans and critics alike. Billboard crowned the band "a perfect fit for a Las Vegas residency".

Las Vegas Weekly said of their first extended stay 16-date engagement in Las Vegas, "If their first weekend proved anything, it's that some things are worth the wait." The band will be back to Dolby Live! at Park MGM in July 2023.

ABOUT MAROON 5:

Maroon 5 stands out as not only one of pop music's most enduring artists, but also one of the 21st century's biggest acts. The band won over fans and critics alike with the hybrid rock/R&B sound they introduced on their debut album, Songs About Jane.

To date, the universally renowned Los Angeles group has achieved 96+ million in album sales, 658+ million singles worldwide and earned gold and platinum certifications in more than 35 countries. Maroon 5 currently has over 22 billion combined streams on Spotify and has the most billion plus streamed songs by a group, with nine.

Maroon 5 was the first artist to reach over 3 billion views on a music video on YouTube and they currently have more than 20 billion combined views on YouTube channels.

Maroon 5 has 32 records on the BILLBOARD HOT 100 since their first release in 2002. Twenty-six of those hit the Top 50, with 22 in the Top 25, 15 in the Top 10 and 10 in the Top 5; of which three are Diamond Certified and 23 are Platinum certified.

Maroon 5 has the most Top 10's in this century by a duo or group, the most #1's on HOT 100 this century by a duo or group and the most #1's by a duo or group in the history of the Top 40 chart. In January of 2023, "Moves Like Jagger" was announced the #2 most downloaded song in music history.

Photo credit: Mathieu Bitton