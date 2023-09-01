Mark Tuan Returns with New Single 'Everyone Else Fades' & Announces Upcoming EP

Global K-Pop superstar Mark Tuan of GOT7 releases his new single Everyone Else Fades with an accompanying music video, both out today. He also announces the release of his upcoming EP scheduled for an October 2023 release.

After accumulating close to 150 million streams on Spotify and YouTube with his debut album the other side, the multi-hyphenate is back with the perfect end of summer love anthem. Everyone Else Fades is filled with infectious melodies, heartfelt lyrics, and a stellar production that reflects Tuan's growth as an artist.

“Getting back into the studio earlier this year, everyone was just in a refreshed state of mind, especially after we released the other side. We started working on sounds that are brighter and more upbeat, and the title of this single speaks for itself,” says Mark. “I think it's a song that everyone can relate to, that feeling of everyone else fading into the background when you're around someone you love, and you get consumed by their presence. It’s a song you can put on and sing along to.”

Regarding the upcoming EP release, Tuan is excited for the world to hear what’s next. “This single is just the beginning of more music coming everyone's way and it is an introduction to the EP I'll be releasing this year. We're working on the final touches of the EP now, so it won't be too long till you hear details about it!”

The single is supported by a music video, which promises to immerse viewers in Tuan's artistic vision, helping create visual narrative that complements the song's emotional depth. A representative from DNA Management, Tuan's management company, said, "We would like to thank Davika for making time to join us in filming the music video. She was fantastic to work with, and the chemistry between Mark and her shone well in their scenes together. We are sure everyone will enjoy the music video."

ABOUT MARK TUAN

Born in Los Angeles, Mark Tuan is known as a member of the global K-Pop group, GOT7, Mark is a Chinese-American rapper, singer, model, and gamer based in Los Angeles, California. Mark debuted with GOT7 in 2014, touring in more than 17 countries and amassing more than two billion views on YouTube. After many years in Seoul, South Korea, Mark is expanding his digital presence, audience, and brand identity in the United States through his 24 million followers across socials.