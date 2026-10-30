Mariah Carey's GLITTER Anniversary Edition Returns to Vinyl and Streaming

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Mariah Carey celebrated the 25th anniversary of Glitter on October 30, 2026 with the release of an expanded Digital Deluxe Edition and the album's first return to vinyl since its original 2001 release, via Def Jam Records/UMe. The beloved cult classic returns to all streaming platforms with 15 additional tracks, opening Mariah's personal vault through rare and previously unreleased recordings, new remixes and collaborations with Channel Tres and Rochelle Jordan.

'If someone had told me back in 2001 that I'd one day be unironically celebrating Glitter's 25th anniversary, I never would have believed them,' says Mariah. 'I made this album with so much love and care, so it was devastating to watch it become a punchline. I'm endlessly grateful to my fans who kept championing it all these years, and I hope even more people can finally hear it for what it is. We found a few recordings buried in the vault that I am really looking forward to sharing with you!'

The celebration continues with a newly restored and remastered 4K version of Mariah's iconic 'Loverboy' music video. Directed by David LaChapelle and filmed at LA County Raceway in May 2001, the colorful visual returns following the recent restoration of its companion 'Loverboy Remix' video featuring Da Brat, Ludacris, Shawnna and Twenty II.

For the restorations, both videos were rebuilt from their original, unassembled 35mm film elements. The footage was scanned frame by frame in true 4K on a Lasergraphics Director, then re-edited shot by shot to match the original video. A new color grade brings out the film's full dynamic range, giving fans a more detailed view of LaChapelle's imagery while retaining the pacing and performances of the 2001 release.

For her only interview celebrating Glitter's 25th anniversary, Mariah is putting fans in the interviewer's seat. The global superstar joined r/popculturechat for her first-ever Reddit AMA, giving the community that championed the album a chance to ask her directly about its creation, lasting legacy and newly expanded edition, plus anything else they wanted to ask her. The conversation began at 3:27 p.m. ET, a nod to her March 27th anniversary.

Across 27 tracks, the Digital Deluxe Edition offers a closer look at the songs' development and new interpretations of the album's music. Vault highlights include 'Lead The Way (1997 Version),' 'Want You (Mariah Only Version),' 'Out Here On My Own (Alternate Vocal Take)' and 'All My Life (A Cappella).' A 'Never Too Far' writing session interlude and rough demo trace the ballad's beginnings, while a 'Never Too Far / Hero (Medley)' with Westlife and 'Glitter Medley (Live from the Caution Tour)' document the music's life onstage.

Channel Tres revisits 'All My Life' with a new remix, injecting the song with a smooth, house-infused groove, joining Rochelle Jordan's sultry, reimagined version of 'Didn't Mean To Turn You On,' unveiled this summer. The collection also includes MJ Cole and Club Of Love remixes of 'Loverboy,' alongside 'Loverboy (Firecracker - Original Version),' 'Out Here On My Own' and 'Never Too Far / Hero (Medley).'

For vinyl collectors, the standard album is available on Midnight Purple 2LP vinyl. A limited-edition deluxe version, pressed on Glittering Pink 2LP vinyl, adds three bonus tracks — 'Out Here On My Own,' 'Never Too Far/Hero (Medley)' and 'Loverboy (Firecracker - Original Version)' — and is available exclusively through amazon.com/mariahcarey, shop.mariahcarey.com and uDiscover Music.

Mariah's rendition of Irene Cara's 'Out Here On My Own' from 'Fame' and the original 'Firecracker' version of 'Loverboy' first appeared on her acclaimed 2020 compilation, The Rarities. The studio recording of 'Never Too Far/Hero (Medley),' first performed at the United We Stand charity concert, makes its vinyl debut on the deluxe pressing.

Released on September 11, 2001, Glitter is Mariah's eighth studio album and the soundtrack to the film of the same name. Drawing inspiration from the movie's 1983 setting, it blends dance-pop, funk, hip-hop and R&B, with production from Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis and DJ Clue. Standout singles 'Loverboy,' 'Never Too Far' and 'Don't Stop (Funkin' 4 Jamaica)' appear alongside collaborations with Eric Benét, Ludacris, Da Brat, Busta Rhymes, Fabolous and Ja Rule.

Long championed by fans, Glitter found a renewed spotlight in 2018 when the viral #JusticeForGlitter campaign propelled it to No. 1 on the iTunes albums chart, more than 17 years after its original release. Today's anniversary editions build on that enduring support, bringing the album back to turntables and streaming platforms with a deeper look at its creation and fresh perspectives on its songs.

Glitter Digital Deluxe Edition Track List

Disc 1

1. Loverboy Remix

2. Lead The Way

3. If We

4. Didn't Mean To Turn You On

5. Don't Stop (Funkin' 4 Jamaica)

6. All My Love

7. Reflections (Care Enough)

8. Last Night A DJ Saved My Life

9. Want You

10. Never Too Far

11. Twister

12. Loverboy

Disc 2

1. Out Here On My Own

2. Never Too Far / Hero (Medley)

3. Loverboy (Firecracker - Original Version)

4. All My Life (Channel Tres Remix)

5. Didn't Mean To Turn You On (with Rochelle Jordan)

6. Loverboy (MJ Cole Remix)

7. Loverboy (Club Of Love Remix)

8. Want You (Mariah Only Version)

9. All My Life (A Cappella)

10. Lead The Way (1997 Version)

11. Out Here On My Own (Alternate Vocal Take)

12. Never Too Far (Writing Session Interlude)

13. Never Too Far (Rough Demo)

14. Never Too Far / Hero (Medley) with Westlife

15. Glitter Medley (Live from the Caution Tour)







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