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Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You is the most valuable Christmas song of all time, with estimated Spotify royalties over $10.2 million and more than 2.5 billion streams, according to a new study. The study also found that Michael Bublé has the biggest festive catalogue.

The top 30 Christmas songs have gained almost 30 billion total Spotify streams, and an estimated royalty value of over $118 million.

Michael Bublé has the most-streamed Christmas catalogue on Spotify, with 5.97 billion all-time streams across 33 festive recordings, which could have generated an estimated $23.9 million in royalties.

A new study has revealed the most popular Christmas songs listeners play to get into the festive spirit, revealing the perfect 30 songs to add to seasonal playlists.

The analysis by Solitaire Bliss examined 40 of the most popular Christmas-related public playlists on Spotify, identifying the songs with the highest number of streams. Estimated royalty potential for each track was also calculated, at a rate of $0.004 per stream. Additionally, the most popular Christmas recording artists were determined by totalling the number of streams across their entire festive catalogue on Spotify.

All I Want for Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey is the most streamed Christmas song on Spotify, with 2.57 billion all-time streams at the time of the study, which could have generated an estimated $10.3 million (£7.8 million).

Last Christmas by Wham! ranks second with 2.29 billion streams, which could have generated an estimated $9.2 million (£6.9 million).

Santa Tell Me by Ariana Grande is third as of 16 November, and the most-streamed Christmas song released since 2000, with 1.55 billion streams and an estimated $6.2 million (£4.7 million).

The Top 30 Most Popular Christmas Songs of All Time

Each entry lists rank, song, lead artist, approximate all-time Spotify streams, and estimated royalties at $0.004 a stream (USD).

1. All I Want for Christmas Is You — Mariah Carey — 2.57 billion — $10,285,634

2. Last Christmas — Wham! — 2.29 billion — $9,150,295

3. Santa Tell Me — Ariana Grande — 1.55 billion — $6,205,576

4. Snowman — Sia — 1.54 billion — $6,170,274

5. Jingle Bell Rock — Bobby Helms — 1.49 billion — $5,964,998

6. Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree — Brenda Lee — 1.44 billion — $5,768,742

7. It's Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas — Michael Bublé — 1.38 billion — $5,511,223

8. It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year — Andy Williams — 1.22 billion — $4,865,756

9. Mistletoe — Justin Bieber — 1.10 billion — $4,386,878

10. Underneath the Tree — Kelly Clarkson — 1.04 billion — $4,159,134

11. Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow — Dean Martin — 1.01 billion — $4,043,990

12. Feliz Navidad — José Feliciano — 994 million — $3,976,674

13. Holly Jolly Christmas — Michael Bublé — 917 million — $3,666,751

14. Sleigh Ride — The Ronettes — 827 million — $3,306,986

15. Happy Xmas (War Is Over) - Remastered 2010 — John Lennon — 811 million — $3,243,898

16. The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas To You) — Nat King Cole — 764 million — $3,054,586

17. Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! (with The B. Swanson Quartet) — Frank Sinatra — 746 million — $2,984,238

18. Do They Know It's Christmas? - 1984 Version — Band Aid — 744 million — $2,974,558

19. Wonderful Christmastime - Edited Version / Remastered 2011 — Paul McCartney — 719 million — $2,877,237

20. Driving Home for Christmas — Chris Rea — 699 million — $2,796,971

21. White Christmas - 1947 Version — Bing Crosby — 661 million — $2,645,238

22. Hallelujah — Pentatonix — 654 million — $2,616,061

23. Merry Christmas Everyone - Remastered — Shakin' Stevens — 641 million — $2,563,661

24. It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas (with Mitchell Ayres & His Orchestra) — Perry Como — 592 million — $2,369,076

25. A Holly Jolly Christmas — Burl Ives — 579 million — $2,317,522

26. Fairytale of New York (feat. Kirsty MacColl) - Edit — The Pogues — 547 million — $2,189,838

27. Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) — Darlene Love — 541 million — $2,163,504

28. Blue Christmas — Elvis Presley — 535 million — $2,141,429

29. Run Rudolph Run — Chuck Berry — 484 million — $1,937,685

30. Carol of the Bells (From 'Home Alone' Soundtrack) — John Williams — 476 million — $1,905,720

The Top 10 Most Popular Christmas Artists, According to Streams

Each entry lists rank, artist, number of Christmas recordings, and approximate total Christmas streams.

1. Michael Bublé — 33 — 5.97 billion

2. Mariah Carey — 67 — 3.87 billion

3. Pentatonix — 113 — 3.27 billion

4. Bing Crosby — 102 — 3.20 billion

5. Frank Sinatra — 52 — 2.96 billion

6. Ariana Grande — 11 — 2.67 billion

7. Sia — 44 — 2.52 billion

8. Wham! — 5 — 2.37 billion

9. Nat King Cole — 40 — 2.13 billion

10. Dean Martin — 19 — 2.05 billion

The Christmas catalogue of Michael Bublé could have generated an estimated $23.9 million (£18.1 million) in royalties from 5.97 billion streams on Spotify, the highest total of any act in the study. The singer's biggest Christmas song, It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas, accounts for just 23% of that total, with 1.38 billion streams of its own.

Mariah Carey ranks second, with 3.87 billion streams across 67 Christmas recordings identified, and an estimated $15.5 million (£11.7 million) in royalties. The singer's most streamed festive song is All I Want for Christmas Is You, which has been played 2.57 billion times, 66% of that total.

Pentatonix complete the top three as of the time of the study, with 3.27 billion streams across 113 identified Christmas recordings, generating the potential for an estimated royalty value of $13.1 million (£9.9 million).

A spokesperson for Solitaire Bliss commented: “Releasing a hit Christmas song appears to be a lucrative move for music artists, with their streams going up and up every year when Christmas rolls around. But having several could be the key, with the stream figures revealing that Michael Bublé's total catalogue tops Mariah Carey's despite her owning the single biggest song.

'It seems newer artists are reshaping the Christmas music landscape on streaming platforms. Sia's Snowman has amassed over 1.5 billion streams in under a decade, overtaking songs that have been festive favourites for 50 years.'

Methodology

Source: Spotify. The study analysed 40 public Spotify playlists, featuring Christmas-related terms. Each recording was counted only once, but re-recordings were counted as separate tracks (including re-recordings, live versions, duets, etc.).

Royalties are only estimated, not factual or necessarily what artists receive. These have been calculated at a rate of $0.004 per stream.

All stream figures are correct at the time of the study (November 2026).

Insights credited to Solitaire Bliss: https://www.solitairebliss.com/

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