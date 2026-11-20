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Visionary drummer, bandleader, composer, and producer Marcus Gilmore announces his highly anticipated acoustic album PATIENCE in a partnership between his Drummerslams Production Company and Giant Step Arts. The deeply personal recording, his first-ever release with nonprofit imprint Giant Step Arts, is out January 22, 2027.

The album's first single, 'Belief,' will be released worldwide on December 4.

Contemporary music's most respected voices have long recognized Gilmore's singular impact. Bandleader and bassist Christian McBride says, 'Marcus Gilmore is a drummer who can do anything. His career has shaped the sound of jazz as we hear it today.' Pianist Robert Glasper adds, 'Marcus has a way of flowing through any genre of music effortlessly and honestly, all while having a distinct voice that is all his own,' while pianist Brad Mehldau notes, 'Every so often a musician comes along who actually expands the expressive range of their chosen instrument. Marcus has done this.'

A Record Rooted in Faith

For Gilmore, PATIENCE marks a departure from his usual creative process. 'With all that is happening in the world, taking space for prayer, scripture, and communion with God has given me great peace,' Gilmore explains. 'I have been greatly inspired to write this album while meditating on scripture and actively seeking God.' Where he has historically written music first and searched for meaning afterward, Gilmore made a point of sitting with intention before composing a single melody or harmony for this project, ensuring the spiritual purpose came first and the music followed.

That intention runs through every note. 'My ultimate goal is always to inspire and lead people towards a more fulfilling life seeking a relationship with God,' Gilmore says. 'The Patience album helps me accomplish this goal by showcasing one of the ways I glorify God, and that is by using my musical gifts in praise.' The record follows Gilmore's Journey to the New, which was the #1 Jazz Record of 2025 in The New York Times.

An Extraordinary Ensemble

For PATIENCE, Gilmore built an ensemble of musicians that he shares genuine chemistry with. 'My vision was to bring together a small circle of truly extraordinary musicians — Immanuel Wilkins, Joel Ross, and Burniss Travis — artists I deeply respect, and who I knew would connect with a rare, natural chemistry,' he says. Just as important to Gilmore was a shared spiritual foundation: 'It was also important to me that all of these musicians grew up with the same spiritual foundation.'

A Career That Speaks for Itself

Over the last decade and a half, Gilmore has become one of the most sought-after drummers in modern jazz, moving fluidly between acoustic tradition and genre-bending experimentation. His collaborators include Robert Glasper, Dave Holland, Terrace Martin, Queen Latifah, Thundercat, Norah Jones, Brad Mehldau, Ambrose Akinmusire, and Flying Lotus.

PATIENCE is described as the culmination of decades of discipline, focus, and intention, reflecting all that Gilmore brings — technically, melodically, emotionally, energetically, and spiritually — when he sits at the drum kit. Ultimately, the album is about serving the music over himself.

Giant Step Arts

Founded by Jimmy and Dena Katz in January 2018, Giant Step Arts is an innovative, artist-focused non-profit organization dedicated to commissioning and showcasing the work of some of modern jazz's most innovative artists. In an era where it is increasingly difficult for musicians to earn a living, Giant Step Arts offers artists the creative and financial resources to create bold music free of commercial pressure and with total control of their artistic projects.

Katz says: 'Giant Step Arts exists to aid musicians in realizing their artistic dreams. It does not sell music and artists retain full rights to their music. We work tirelessly to raise funds with the goal of helping more musicians.'

For more information, visit Drummerslams.com.





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