Marc Martel to Bring ONE VISION OF QUEEN to Patchogue Theatre

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Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced Marc Martel with One Vision Of Queen appearing on Saturday, April 3, 2027 at 8PM.

Marc Martel is an internationally acclaimed vocalist whose remarkable resemblance to Freddie Mercury's voice has captivated audiences around the world. Long before lending his voice to the Academy Award-winning film Bohemian Rhapsody, selling out venues across more than 45 countries, and amassing hundreds of millions of online views, Martel spent 13 years recording and touring with the Canadian rock band Downhere.

In 2011, a casually recorded cover of Queen's “Somebody to Love” launched Martel into global recognition. The performance quickly went viral, leading to appearances on The Ellen Degeneres Show, a performance with Queen on American Idol, and widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike. Queen drummer Roger Taylor famously remarked, “That voice. You listen, close your eyes and you think it's Freddie. It's really uncanny.”

In 2012, Martel was hand-selected frontman of The Queen Extravaganza, the official Queen tribute production created by Brian May and Roger Taylor. He later became one of the featured vocalists for the 2018 blockbuster film Bohemian Rhapsody, contributing vocals alongside recordings of Freddie Mercury and performances by Rami Malek.

Today, Martel headlines ONE VISION OF QUEEN, an electrifying concert experience celebrating the music of one of rock's greatest bands. Featuring iconic hits such as “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You,” “We Are the Champions,” “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Under Pressure,” “Somebody to Love,” and “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” the production combines world-class musicianship with stunning visuals and theatrical presentation.

Beyond his Queen-related projects, Martel has built a successful solo career marked by extraordinary versatility. His performances have included appearances at the request of Céline Dion, a featured vocal performance for Just Dance 2017, and numerous major sporting events. He has performed for organizations including the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas Golden Knights, San Francisco Giants, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers, Charlotte Hornets, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Martel's videos have generated more than 250 million views across YouTube and Facebook, making him one of the most recognized vocal performers in the world. Whether performing Queen classics or his own music, Marc Martel continues to amaze audiences with a voice that has been described as one of the closest ever heard to Freddie Mercury himself.

Tickets are $62.00 - $112.00 including fees including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online at: https://ci.ovationtix.com/34780/performance/11888648

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, November 13 at 10AM.

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