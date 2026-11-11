Make Them Suffer to Release New Single “BLACK SHEEP” Out Now

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Metalcore band Make Them Suffer return with their new single, 'Black Sheep,' out now via Immortal Music Group/SharpTone Records.

Produced and mixed by Dan Braunstein (Spiritbox, Holding Absence), 'Black Sheep' is a sleek and searing return to form - it's brutal, melodic and dark, cut with dreamlike atmospherics and ambient electronics that offer brief moments of clarity. Pummeling, polished and potent, it's a commanding comeback that proves worth the wait.

Lyrically, 'Black Sheep' is a reflection on isolation, belonging and the realities of life on the road. The song sees the band turn an introspective eye on their own journey, looking back at 17 years spent carving out their place in the industry. Despite the rewards, opportunities and milestones that come with a life in music, the track explores the unspoken loneliness that can accompany life on tour, from feeling disconnected from the world back home to struggling to find a sense of belonging - even within your own surroundings.

Vocalist Sean Harmanis shares: 'To be able to do music full time is a gift that I will never take for granted and always cherish. However, to be able to live such a unique lifestyle is often equally as rewarding as it can be isolating. Something I've observed in myself and others who also tour full-time is often a sense of loneliness and a lack of belonging, as well as an inability to connect with others or fit in. The more time you spend in your bunk, the more foreign life outside of the parameters of touring can feel, and the more distant your relationships back home become.'

The song also serves as something of a statement on Make Them Suffer themselves, a band who have spent nearly two decades pushing forward on their own terms, often feeling like outsiders before becoming the juggernauts they are today. 'Black Sheep is about being the outcast. It's a statement about the band itself after grinding for years, and feeling as if we've only become recognised in recent times. We're very proud to be where we are today and I truly believe that the unique sound we've cultivated is a result of not being accepted for as long as we have. There's always a silver lining.'

Listen to 'Black Sheep' here.

About Make Them Suffer

Make Them Suffer is Sean Harmanis [vocals], Nick McLernon [guitar], Jaya Jeffery [bass], Jordan Mather [drums] and Alex Reade [keys, vocals]. Forming in 2008, Make Them Suffer roared to life armed with ferocious deathcore leanings before stamping their name on the heavy scene with lashings of melodic flair via their 2012 debut full length Neverbloom. From here, a fearless pursuit of creative exploration would see the group morph from local Perth favourites into stalwart fixtures on the world stage, expanding their reach into melodic death metal, heavy metalcore, symphonic elements and beyond.

With five studio albums to their name, including 2020's How To Survive A Funeral and their acclaimed 2024 self-titled album, Make Them Suffer have become a formidable force on an international scale. Their previous record received UK chart success, scoring #40 on the Official Rock & Metal Albums Chart, #45 on the Official Album Downloads Chart and #17 on the Independent Album Breakers Chart. Album track 'Epitaph' also took home Most Performed Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Work at the 2025 APRA Music Awards. Amassing more than 400 millions streams, selling out headline shows and sharing stages with some of the biggest names in heavy music, including Bring Me The Horizon, Sleep Token and Bad Omens, the band have spent the better part of 17 years building a legacy to be proud of.

'Black Sheep' is a fitting reminder that sometimes being an outsider is exactly what makes you stand apart. 'Black Sheep' is out now and streaming everywhere via Immortal Music Group/SharpTone Records.

For more information on Make Them Suffer, visit https://mtsband.com/

Follow the band on social media:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/makethemsuffer/?hl=en

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXHYpgbMw0y9eMoTWenDaTQ

Twitter: https://x.com/makethemsuffer?lang=en

Photo Credit: Third Eye Visuals











Photo Credit: Third Eye Visuals

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