Maejor Releases EARTH MOODS CONTINENTS (VOL. 2) With National Geographic and Hollywood Records

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Hollywood Records and National Geographic announced the release of a special collection of music by Grammy-nominated DJ, composer, platinum-streamed producer and global sonic architect Maejor (Justin Beiber, Drake, Trey Songz), titled Earth Moods: Continents (Vol. 2). The follow up to Earth Moods: Frequencies Vol 1 released earlier this year, the album's seven tracks build on the first volume's exploration of healing frequencies and immersive soundscapes as Vol. 2 takes listeners on a sonic journey across all seven continents. Each track features an original composition by Maejor, inspired by the distinctive sounds and natural environments of a different region of the world.

From the resonating ice shelves of Antarctica and polyrhythms of Africa to the winds of the Himalayas and flowing waters of the South American rainforest, Maejor transforms the sounds of our planet into immersive musical experiences designed to inspire relaxation, mindfulness, and a deeper connection to nature.

Hollywood Records and National Geographic announce the release of Earth Moods: Continents (Vol. 2) with music by pioneering DJ, composer, producer and global sonic architect Maejor, AKA Brandon Michael Green. Maejor reunites with National Geographic for the second chapter of the series with distinctive instrumental, beat-based explorations of sound, nature and wellness.

The album continues National Geographic's mission to inspire a greater appreciation of our planet through the power of music and sound.

Notes Maejor: 'Music is a universal language that connects us all and this project is a reminder of that connection we can all share here together on this planet'

Where to Listen

The album is available digitally now on platforms including:

Apple Music

Amazon Music

Nat Geo YouTube Visualizers

Track Listing

1. Antarctica: Ice Shelf Flexing and Glacial Stress

Ice Shelf Low Resonance

2. Africa: Polyrhythms

3.

4. Asia: Himalayas Grand Canyon Echoes

High Altitude Wind Instruments

4. South America: Rainforest Hydrodynamics

Water Flow

5. Australia: Squeaky Sand Seed Pod Rattle

Squeaky Sand

6. North America: Geothermal Lakota Turtle Island

Geothermal Rumble

7. Europe: Cast Iron Harmonics and Music Box Reflections

Cast Instrument Harmonics

About Maejor

Maejor is a Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and multi-platinum producer whose work bridges music, wellness, and innovation. With billions of streams and credits alongside global artists including Justin Bieber, Drake, Frank Ocean, and Martin Garrix, Maejor has established himself as a creative force across genres.

Inspired by his personal journey as a cancer survivor, Maejor has dedicated much of his recent work to exploring the relationship between music, frequency, and well-being. His innovative approach incorporates intentional frequencies and immersive sound design to create music intended to encourage relaxation, mindfulness, and connection.

Through his ongoing collaboration with National Geographic on the Frequencies series, Maejor brings together his passion for music and the natural world, creating soundscapes inspired by the planet's diverse environments.

About Disney Music Group

Disney Music Group (DMG) spearheads The Walt Disney Company's global music ventures, encompassing recorded music, publishing, and live concerts. As the home of labels like Walt Disney Records and Hollywood Records, DMG's portfolio includes soundtracks from franchises such as Disney, Walt Disney Animation, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, 20th Century Studios, and Disney+.

DMG releases albums including the Grammy-winning Encanto, the Oscar-winning Frozen, and the Guardians of the Galaxy mixtapes. Its legacy extends to compositions from The Mandalorian, scores like Soul (Oscar and Grammy winner), Black Panther, Coco, and Moana, as well as video games such as Spider-Man 2, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Grammy winner), and Star Wars Outlaws.

Recent releases include Wild Horse Nine. Whalefall, Camp Rock 3, Toy Story 5, Moana Live Action and Moana: Voices Across the Ocean executive produced by Dwayne Johnson, Avatar: Fire and Ash, Zootopia 2, Moana 2, Mufasa: The Lion King, Lilo & Stitch, alongside television soundtracks for Shōgun, Only Murders in the Building, Zombies, Descendants and Camp Rock franchises, as well as the soundtrack to the video game Marvel's Wolverine. Looking ahead, DMG is set to unveil soundtracks for BEHEMOTH!, Avengers: Doomsday, and Hexed.

Through Disney Concerts, DMG produces and licenses live performances such as Descendants/Zombies/Camp Rock: Worlds Collide Tour, William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet Film in Concert, Star Wars in Concert, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Disney on Classic, Pixar in Concert, Waiting to Exhale, and Marvel's Infinity Saga.

DMG also offers curated playlists, a dedicated SiriusXM station (Channel 133), and the Disney Music Emporium (www.disneymusicemporium.com), an online hub for exclusive vinyl and collector's editions. DMG also represents a roster of artists and songwriters, including Queen (in the U.S. and Canada), Andy Grammer, Sofia Carson, TINI, almost monday, Freya Skye, Joywave, little image, Adrian Lyles, Hudson Stone, Dewain Whitmore, Tony Ferrari, Lenii, Paris Carney, Rose Tan, and others.

About National Geographic Content

National Geographic Content is one of the largest brands on social media, with over 800 million followers and more than one billion impressions each month. Part of a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society, it reaches up to 402 million households in at least 170 countries and 30 languages across the global National Geographic channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD and Nat Geo MUNDO), National Geographic Documentary Films and streaming services Disney+ and Hulu, in addition to being a global digital, social and print publisher. Its content includes Oscar and BAFTA Award-winning film 'Free Solo'; Oscar-nominated films 'Sugarcane,' 'Fire of Love,' 'Bobi Wine: The People's President' and 'The Cave'; Emmy Award-winning franchises 'Race Against Time' and 'Secrets of'; Emmy-winning series 'Animals Up Close,' 'Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller' and 'Tucci in Italy'; and Emmy-winning documentary 'Ocean with David Attenborough.' National Geographic has also earned multiple National Magazine Awards, Pulitzer Prize finalist honors and Webby wins. Visit nationalgeographic.com and natgeotv.com, or explore Instagram, Threads, , LinkedIn, YouTube, TikTok and Reddit.

Social Media

Hollywood Records:

Instagram: @hollywoodrecords

X: @HollywoodRecs

TikTok: @hollywoodrecords





Maejor by Aaron Dawson 1

Maejor by Aaron Dawson2

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