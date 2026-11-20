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Dublin six-piece Madra Salach have shared 'Searrach,' the second single from their upcoming debut album Gorta, out January 15th via Island Records. The band have also announced their 2027 North American headline tour.

'Searrach' was a late addition to the album, and was written nearly a year and a half after the previous single 'Ribbon Factory,' as singer Paul Banks explains 'We were immediately excited about it after writing and it is one of the moments on the album we're proudest of. It is a dark and introspective song about change and betrayal of all kinds, most notably self betrayal. We see it as another stepping stone towards what we're trying to achieve with the album.'

'Searrach' bursts into life, drummer Dara Duffy setting terms with a swaying groove, atop which vocalist Paul Banks' hypnotic lyrics spit and weave. A sudden stop paves the way for a slow-building, cathartic coda, Banks' frayed screams taking the band as close to the brink as they've been yet. The single shows another side to the band whose beginnings playing traditional Irish music sessions in pubs have evolved into a sound that fuses experimental folk with hypnotic drones and punk intensity.

The band were crowned with the Breakthrough Award at Rolling Stone UK awards this week. Earlier this week, the band announced their 2027 North American headline tour. These dates are off the back of their recent run along the East Coast, which wrapped with 4 electric sold-out shows in New York City. A mailing list sign-up is available for pre-sale access.

Named after the Irish word for 'hunger,' Gorta is an album about inheritance: what we carry from the generations before us, what we leave behind, and the many forms that hunger can take, as singer Paul Banks describes: 'The ideas of longing and yearning, all the kinds of hunger, they slot into where we are as 21st century Irish people. The more I've thought and written about Irishness, the more I've seen how strange a history and a position and a culture we have.'

The sleeve of the album, created by Oscar Torrans, holds all of that in a single figure: a Blemmyes, one of the akephaloi of ancient legend, the headless ones whose faces sat in their chests.

The album was written collectively by all six members of the band and recorded together as a full group, capturing the chemistry and physicality that has made their live performances such a central part of their identity. Produced by Loren Humphrey in New York — whose recent credits include Westside Cowboy and Cameron Winter — Gorta moves between moments of stark intimacy and full-band eruptions.

Tracklist

1. Hunger

2. Ribbon Factory

3. Tunnel Tigers

4. Searrach

5. The Stolen Sheep

6. Bolg

7. She Talks to the Telly

8. Cranes

9. Circus Horse

10. The Haunted Isle of Green

World Tour Dates

December 5 - Waterford, IE @ Bank Lane (SOLD OUT)

December 6 - Limerick City, IE @ Dolans Warehouse (SOLD OUT)

December 10 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street (SOLD OUT)

December 11 - Belfast, IE @ Mandela Hall

December 12 - Galway, IE @ Leisureland (SOLD OUT)

December 18 - Cork, IE @ Cyprus Avenue (SOLD OUT)

December 19 - Cork, IE @ Cyprus Avenue (SOLD OUT)

February 4 - Stockholm, SE @ Nalen Klubb

February 5 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega (SOLD OUT)

February 7 - Hamburg, DE @ Knust

February 8 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

February 9 - Prague, CZ @ Venuše ve Švehlovce

February 11 - Vienna, AT @ Chelsea

February 12 - Munich, DE @ Strom

February 13 - Cologne, DE @ Artheater (SOLD OUT)

February 15 - Groningen, NL @ Vera (SOLD OUT)

February 16 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso (SOLD OUT)

February 17 - Brussels, BE @ Rotonde (SOLD OUT)

February 19 - Paris, FR @ Maroquinerie (SOLD OUT)

February 20 - Lille, FR @ Auditorium du Conservatoire de Lille

April 1 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk (SOLD OUT)

April 2 - Bristol, UK @ Electric (SOLD OUT)

April 3 - Stoke, UK @ Sugarmill (SOLD OUT)

April 5 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanizers (SOLD OUT)

April 6 - Leeds, UK @ Irish Centre (SOLD OUT)

April 8 - Birmingham, UK @ XOYO (SOLD OUT)

April 9 - London, UK @ Troxy (SOLD OUT)

April 11 - Belfast, UK @ Telegraph Building

April 14 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street (SOLD OUT)

April 15 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street (SOLD OUT)

April 16 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street (SOLD OUT)

April 30 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

May 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

May 2 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

May 4 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

May 6 - Montréal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

May 7 - Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall

May 8 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

May 10 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

May 12 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

May 14 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

May 15 - Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club

May 17 - Seattle, WA @ Bottlerocket Social Hall

May 18 - Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl

May 19 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

May 21 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

May 22 - West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour

May 23 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

June 26 - An Mhí, IE @ Slane Castle*

June 27 - An Mhí @ Slane Castle*

*Supporting Fontaines D.C.

About Madra Salach

Madra Salach are Paul Banks (vocals), Adam Cullen (guitar), Jack Martin (mandolin/synth), Maxime Arnold (harmonium), Dara Duffy (drums) and Jack Lawlor (bass). Madra Salach met whilst playing in different outfits on the city's indie scene and bonded over a shared love of the Irish traditional canon which led to them playing impromptu pub sessions. Taking inspiration from the growing experimental folk scene in Ireland, the group added members, instruments and electronic elements to emerge with their own compositions, which are at the same time strikingly modern and written with a voice that could have emerged at any point throughout the last century.

Signed to Island Records UK, Madra Salach are building strong momentum through festival appearances, sold-out Ireland and UK headline tours.

Photo Credit: Emily Lipson









Photo Credit: Emily Lipson

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