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Madeline Brewer is featured in a first look at the new musical WILD ROSE, singing 'Country Girl' in a video released by New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW). The Emmy Award nominee stars as Rose-Lynn Harlan in the US premiere production, which is billed as 'Glasgow heart. Nashville soul.'

Tony and Olivier Award winner John Tiffany (Once) returns to NYTW with BAFTA winner Nicole Taylor for the country musical. Performances begin November 24 at New York Theatre Workshop, 79 East 4th Street, New York, NY 10003.

NYTW is promoting priority access to the production through its membership program. Member benefits include priority booking before the general public, savings on additional tickets, invitations to pre- and post-show events, and discounts to NYTW classes and workshops, such as the Casebook series. NYTW also offers a SmartPass for audiences seeking more flexibility. Information on membership and donor programs, including the Society of Repeat Defenders and Young Defenders, is available at nytw.org.

Previously announced casting for the production includes Tony Award nominee Mare Winningham. For more on the production, see BroadwayWorld's coverage of the full cast and additional details, which notes that previews begin November 24, 2026, with opening night set for December 14, 2026, and a limited run through January 10, 2027.

Ticket Information

Box Office: 212-460-5475. Phone and web orders are subject to standard fees of $4 per ticket and a $5 phone fee per order, if applicable. Schedule, cast and creative team are subject to change. All sales are final, with no refunds.

Photo Credit: Emma Trim



Photo Credit: Emma Trim

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