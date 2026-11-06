Maddie Font of Maddie & Tae Releases Debut Solo EP DRIVE ME AROUND

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Maddie Font, the voice of CMA Award-winning and 13x nominated multi-Platinum selling duo Maddie & Tae with over 1 billion streams, marks the beginning of her solo career with the release of her debut EP, Drive Me Around, out now. Produced by Jonathan Singleton and Chip Matthews, the collection features four tracks all co-written by Font. After a career filled with milestones, Font isn't starting over, but instead embracing the opportunity to show audiences who she is today.

'Stepping into this new chapter on my own has been equal parts exciting and scary, but the love and encouragement I've felt along the way has meant more than I could ever put into words,' said Font. 'I'm so grateful for the friends, family and every single one of you who have cheered me on and made this new beginning feel a little less scary and a whole lot sweeter.'

The EP kicks off with the title track 'Drive Me Around,' a heartfelt reflection on finding meaning in love's simplest currency – time together. It then leads into 'Make It Up To Me,' a groovy tune encapsulating the anticipation of making up after a heated disagreement with your partner. 'All The Red In California' comes next, falling back into the comfortable feeling with an ex over one too many glasses of wine. The collection wraps up with 'When A Woman Stops Crying,' capturing the moment a woman realizes she's stronger than the heartbreak she's been carrying, tracing the small but telling signs that she's beginning to move forward. Music videos accompany all four tracks, with the video for 'Make It Up To Me' set to premiere at 12 p.m. CT today on YouTube.

'I wrote this EP with some of my best friends and learned so much about myself and my writing process along the way,' continued Font. 'These songs hold such a special place in my heart, and I hope fans find a little piece of themselves in them, too.'

The release of Drive Me Around marks an exciting new chapter for Font as she embraces a new era as a solo artist while remaining true to the storytelling fans have loved for years. To keep up with Font's announcements, visit maddiefont.com and follow her on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Drive Me Around Tracklist

1. 'Drive Me Around' (Maddie Font, Jonathan Singleton, Brent Anderson)

2. 'Make It Up To Me' (Maddie Font, Justin Ebach, Kelly Archer)

3. 'All The Red In California' (Maddie Font, Jonathan Singleton, Brent Anderson, Anna Vaus)

4. 'When A Woman Stops Crying' (Maddie Font, Anna Vaus, Taylor Kerr)

About Maddie Font

After more than 15 years growing up in country music as one half of multi-Platinum duo Maddie & Tae, Maddie Font is stepping forward on her own and bringing the audience that grew up alongside her into this bold new era. Her first solo EP release, Drive Me Around, is more than a new collection of songs; it's the beginning of a deeply personal new chapter, pairing the lead voice and storytelling fans have loved for years, produced by Jonathan Singleton and Chip Matthews. After a career filled with milestones, Font isn't starting over, but instead getting the chance to show audiences who she is now.

Photo Credit: Marisa Taylor









Photo Credit: Marisa Taylor

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