Madden Metcalf Releases Holiday Single “Florida Somewhere”

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Rising singer-songwriter Madden Metcalf has released his new song 'Florida Somewhere,' just in time for the holiday season. Bringing a contemporary twist to his signature Saltwater Southern sound, 'Florida Somewhere' is a Christmas song that trades snowy landscapes for Gulf Coast sunshine. Think windows down, drinks clinking, and a little honky-tonk holiday spirit - a fun, distinctly regional take on the Christmas song. 'Florida Somewhere' was co-written by Madden Metcalf, Freddy Wexler, and Elliah Heifetz, and produced by Paul Sikes.

Listen to 'Florida Somewhere' HERE.

On the release, Madden says: 'This one's for everybody who's ever spent the holidays wishing they were on a beach somewhere. Where I'm from, December still feels like summer, and I wanted to put that in a song. Merry Christmas, y'all!'

Built around the playful, escapist refrain, the song finds a little slice of sunshine no matter the season. With tequila, salt and lime as the recipe for turning any cold night into a warm-weather state of mind, the lyrics remind listeners that summer is never too far away:

Yeah, it's Florida somewhere

Ain't gettin' sunny in a lawn chair

Girl, but that tequila's gonna take me there

It's always Florida somewhere

Even on a cold night

I can make it hotter with some salt n' lime

Might be December, baby, I don't care

You know it's Florida somewhere

Earlier this week, Metcalf returned to The Local for another Raised Rowdy writers round, where he debuted the song and was joined by producer Paul Sikes. The set also featured stripped-back performances of 'Drinkin' Well' and 'Kinda Paradise.'

Madden recently released his song, 'Ain't Mad About It' - a track that blends the easygoing spirit of classic beachfront Country with a confident swagger and an undeniable hook. The release followed Metcalf's songs 'Sound Of The Summer' and 'Drinkin' Well,' building on the foundation of Saltwater Southern. Drawing on the music he grew up with, including Jimmy Buffett and Kenny Chesney, his debut EP paired vivid small-town storytelling with the warmth and laid-back spirit of life along the Gulf Coast. His latest release expands that musical world, bringing a sharper late-night attitude to his roots.

About Madden Metcalf

Twenty-year-old Country artist Madden Metcalf hails from Panacea, Florida — a fishing town of fewer than a thousand people, where his family has lived for generations. Raised between mornings on the crab boat and nights working at a local restaurant, he built his music on small-town grit, Gulf Coast roots, and the soundtrack of his dad's pole barn, where Johnny Cash, Jimmy Buffett, and Kenny Chesney were always playing. Out now, his debut EP Saltwater Southern blends modern Country hooks with timeless storytelling, offering songs that are as much Florida as they are Nashville. Shaped by family, faith, and the influence of his late uncle Darren, Madden sees music as a way to connect — turning his personal stories into something listeners everywhere can feel. With saltwater in his veins and Southern pride in his soul, Madden Metcalf is quickly emerging as one of Country's most exciting new voices.

Photo Credit: Justin Snow









Photo Credit: Justin Snow

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