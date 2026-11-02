Madam Radar Releases New Single "Squeeze On In" Honoring Austin Fanbase on 10th Anniversary

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Austin-based Americana/Rock band Madam Radar celebrates 10 years together with the release of their new single, 'Squeeze On In,' arriving Friday, November 6. Written by band member Kelly Green, the self-produced track is a love letter to the fans and community who have helped shape their journey over the past decade. Whether you're a longtime fan or just discovering Madam Radar, 'Squeeze On In' makes you feel like there's already a seat waiting for you at the table.

Inspired by Austin's legendary Saxon Pub, where Madam Radar has built a devoted following and a true sense of community, Green wrote the song in just 10 minutes before heading to a residency show with her side project, PAACK. 'You don't have to know anyone when you walk in, our fans will make you feel like part of the family,' she shares. 'They are the most loving people on the planet and they always have room at their table for one more.'

Gritty guitars, infectious grooves, soaring harmonies, and a standout solo give the track the unmistakable energy of a Madam Radar live show, while showcasing Green's dynamic guitar work.

The single arrives during a milestone year for the band, which recently celebrated their 10-year journey with the release of Live From Antone's, a concert album recorded at the legendary Austin venue during a sold-out performance. With a documentary in the works and a special New Year's Eve performance planned at Austin's 04 Center, Madam Radar is celebrating everything they've built while looking ahead to the next chapter.

Reflecting on the milestone, the band shares, 'Our fans are more than just music enthusiasts, they are family…You may come into one of our shows a stranger, but you'll leave with a new family. That's why we wrote 'Squeeze On In.' It's a love note to all the amazing people who've been on this journey with us. We can't wait for the next 10 years. See y'all down the road!'

To preview the track, please visit: https://promo.theorchard.com/HwSMeB2640TeF2LEMGIK

About Madam Radar

Madam Radar is a high-energy Texas-bred Americana rock band and a family affair. Known for their infectious 4-part harmonies, hard-hitting guitar solos, and memorable original songs, the band is comprised of brother/sister, Kelly Green (lead guitar/vocals) and Kody Lee (drums/vocals), and each of their spouses Jace Cadle (rhythm guitar/vocals) and Violet Lea (bass/vocals). Four formidable musicians, vocalists, and songwriters in their own right, together Kelly, Jace, Kody, and Violet deliver a dynamic fueled by Texas soul and undeniable chemistry. The Austin-based quartet has shared the stage with Rock & Roll icons and Texas legends alike, including Bon Jovi, Lukas Nelson, 3 Doors Down, Candlebox, Hayes Carll, Jack Ingram, Arc Angels, Shinyribs, and Jackie Venson. They are a two-time Sonic Guild (formerly Black Fret) Grant recipient and were the first Austin-based band to perform at the Moody Center arena in Austin, TX. Their latest album, MOTEL, produced by GRAMMY-winner Steve Berlin of Los Lobos, captures nearly a decade of life on the road — a love letter to late nights, long highways, and the stories you write along the way. With the spirit of Americana and the swagger of rock 'n' roll, Madam Radar continues to bring their electric live energy to over 50 shows a year across the country. For more information on upcoming tour dates and new music please visit www.MadamRadar.com.

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