Macy Todd Shares New Single 'this life & the next'

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Soulful singer-songwriter Macy Todd continues her ascent with today's premiere of her deeply emotional new single, 'this life & the next,' available now via Atlantic Outpost. Produced once again by frequent collaborator Jon Joseph (Sublime, Børns), the track sees Todd joining forces with a star-studded collective of fellow songwriters including Lori McKenna (Tim McGRaw, Chris Stapleton, Faith Hill), Emily Weisband (Hillary Scott, BTS, Halsey), and Tofer Brown (Jon Pardi, Little Big Town, Lady A).

''this life & the next' was such a special song to write,' shares Macy Todd. 'I was originally supposed to write with Tofer Brown and Emily Weisband, who already know me so well as an artist, and at the last minute, Lori McKenna joined us. Lori is someone I've admired for so long, so having her in the room felt like such a gift. We ended up having a really emotional conversation about long-term relationships and the thought of losing the person you share your life with. It was something everyone in the room deeply resonated with. The song came so naturally, and I remember us all high-fiving at the end. There was a lot of emotion in the room. It was one of those days that reminded me how special songwriting can be, and I think you can feel that magic in the song.'

Todd will celebrate the release of 'this life & the next' with her busiest North American live schedule to date. Dates resume November 12 in St. Louis, MO, supporting Carter Faith, followed by a run as a special guest on Sasha Alex Sloan's 'And The Crowd Goes Mild Tour' starting November 29 in Toronto, ON, and wrapping up December 10 at Nashville's famed Exit/In. This upcoming leg follows Todd's recent tour with fellow Atlantic Outpost artist Willow Avalon on 'The Pink Pocket Pistol Tour,' dates supporting Zach John King, and a standout festival debut at Austin City Limits Music Festival.

With her warm, lived-in voice and roots-leaning sound, Macy Todd expertly balances classic songwriting with quiet modern candor, plainspoken lyricism, and understated, heart-forward style. Having first learned the ropes of songwriting while playing music in the church, Todd's soulful sound is inextricably shaped by her Lawrenceville, GA upbringing. Blending the timeless emotional depth of Patsy Cline with an Americana sensibility akin to artists like Sheryl Crow, Todd's knack for intimate storytelling and plainspoken lyricism quickly connected with a growing social media fanbase through songs like 'something pretty,' 'casualties & coca cola,' and the fan favorite 'pocket change.' A run of live dates supporting social media star Zinadelphia earlier this year saw her captivate audiences across the US at iconic venues including Nashville, TN's Exit/In, Washington, DC's The Atlantis, New York City's Bowery Ballroom, and Philadelphia, PA's Theatre of Living Arts. Todd then turned heads during Nashville's 2026 CMA Fest with a standout appearance at Whiskey Jam's exclusive residency at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row, highlighted by a surprise collaboration with rising country superstar Avery Anna, who hailed 'pocket change' as 'one of my favorite songs ever, of all time.'

This summer then saw Todd make her official Atlantic Outpost debut with her acclaimed EP, pretty ruthless, available everywhere now. The six-song project showcases a Signature Sound that is ethereal yet grounded, blending a 2000s hippie revival spirit with modern alt-pop sensibility, on such tracks as 'mean!,' 'love of my life,' 'bad bad love,' 'so ruthless,' and 'someone to you,' the latter of which was recently featured in an Instagram post by Lana Del Rey, sparking a massive surge in streams and driving a wave of new listeners and social media followers. Todd celebrated her popular ascent with 'luckiest girl alive,' joined by an official live performance video streaming on YouTube. Now, with today's premiere of 'this life & the next,' Macy Todd's journey continues with unabashed originality and creative spirit.

Macy Todd – On Tour 2026

November 12 – St. Louis, MO – Old Rock House *

November 13 – Chicago, IL – Joe's on Weed Street *

November 14 – Lexington, KY – The Burl *

November 29 – Toronto, ON – The Mod Club ^

December 1 – Allston, MA – Brighton Music Hall ^

December 2 – New York, NY – Racket ^

December 4 – Chicago, IL – Chop Shop ^

December 7 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour ^

December 8 – San Francisco, CA – Bimbo's 365 Club ^

December 10 – Nashville, TN – Exit/In ^

* w/ Carter Faith

^ w/ Sasha Alex Sloan

Photo Credit: Claudia Chiossone







Photo Credit: Claudia Chiossone

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