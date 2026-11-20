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Mackenzy Mackay has shared his brand-new single 'Hardway,' out now via Arista Records. A breakup song that pairs plaintive vocals with irresistible breakbeats, the release arrives ahead of Mackenzy's live session for BBC Radio 1 Future Artists, airing November 23. Following on the heels of his recent single 'Nice To Know You,' the emotionally charged track offers another taste of the York-born, Scottish-raised breakout artist's highly anticipated debut album.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the song, Mackenzy shares, 'Heartbreak, late-night drives, and the feeling of losing control when someone lets you down...' Blending candid, relatable storytelling with his signature genre-blurring edge, 'Hardway' further establishes Mackenzy Mackay as one of the most exciting rising talents on both sides of the pond.

Raised alongside three siblings by a single mother, Mackenzy experienced financial hardship from an early age. His story is one of resilience and overcoming the odds. 'I had to look after myself from a young age and grow up quickly,' he says. 'I've been through times when I didn't have a place to live and couldn't afford much in life, times when I've had to search through every jacket in the house and every pocket in my jeans to scrape together 20 pence to get to and from sessions.'

In just two years, he went from couch-surfing at friends' apartments—in between spells sleeping at his rehearsal space—to amassing more than 500 million streams and selling out London's 2,300-capacity Kentish Town Forum. A growing global fanbase has connected with his music, which blends soulful, stirring vocals and fluid, melodic rap with raucous rock guitars and nimble pop grooves. Mackenzy has played sold-out tours across Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, and last year completed his debut 17-date U.S. tour.

Mackenzy Mackay belongs to a lineage of artists who have built their careers independently before bringing that DIY ethos to the mainstream. An alt-pop artist, his sound shifts from one genre to the next while always feeling part of a cohesive whole. The artists he grew up listening to have found their way into his own music, from hip-hop luminaries Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, 2Pac, Gang Starr, and Big L to effervescent pop-punk, the feel-good, surfer-inspired folk of Jack Johnson, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, and the everyday indie storytelling of Arctic Monkeys. Somewhere in that mix, Mackenzy found his sound. Rooted in authenticity, his songwriting sets him apart as one of the most compelling and relatable new voices in today's musical landscape.

Connect With Mackenzy Mackay

Instagram / TikTok / YouTube

Photo Credit: Charlie Harris











Photo Credit: Charlie Harris

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