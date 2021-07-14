MUSIC IN THE COURTYARD Announced At Firehall Arts Centre

The Firehall Arts Centre and the Vancouver Independent Music Centre will present the 2021 Music in the Courtyard series this summer from Friday, July 30 to Sunday, September 5.

Performances for the second edition of this series will take place outdoor in the courtyard at The Firehall Arts Centre Wednesdays to Saturdays at 7:00pm, and Sundays at 3:00pm, with the exception of the concert on Sunday, August 1st, which is scheduled for 7:00pm.

Ticket prices range from $20 to $40, and it is strongly recommended that tickets be purchased in advance at www.firehallartscentre.ca as tickets will go quickly. Each performance will be limited to 50 patrons.

Patrons will be required to wear masks in public areas within the building, but may remove their masks once seated in the outdoor courtyard area.