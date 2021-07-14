Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MUSIC IN THE COURTYARD Announced At Firehall Arts Centre

pixeltracker

Performances for the second edition of this series will take place outdoor in the courtyard at The Firehall Arts  Centre.

Jul. 14, 2021  

The Firehall Arts Centre and the Vancouver Independent Music Centre will present the 2021 Music in the Courtyard series this summer from Friday, July 30 to Sunday, September 5.

Performances for the second edition of this series will take place outdoor in the courtyard at The Firehall Arts Centre Wednesdays to Saturdays at 7:00pm, and Sundays at 3:00pm, with the exception of the concert on Sunday, August 1st, which is scheduled for 7:00pm.

Ticket prices range from $20 to $40, and it is strongly recommended that tickets be purchased in advance at www.firehallartscentre.ca as tickets will go quickly. Each performance will be limited to 50 patrons.

Patrons will be required to wear masks in public areas within the building, but may remove their masks once seated in the outdoor courtyard area.


Related Articles View More Music Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jewelle Blackman
Jewelle Blackman
Ryan Steele
Ryan Steele
Corey Mach
Corey Mach

More Hot Stories For You

  • Her Majesty's Theatre New Ian and Pamela Wall Gallery and Pickard Terrace Unveiled
  • Adelaide Guitar Festival Is Ready To Rock With First Shows This Weekend
  • Highlights Announced For Tarnanthi 2021 – Agsa's Festival Of Contemporary Aboriginal And Torres Strait Islander Art
  • CIRCUS Will Return to Her Majesty's Theatre in September