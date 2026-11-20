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Acclaimed UK DJ/producer MPH released his new album, Here, Forever, via DisOrder/Capitol Records on November 20, 2026. With a name that implies speed and a sound that defies limits, he is building a career on instinct: 'I just keep making what I would want to hear in a club,' he says. So far, it's working.

The 14-track Here, Forever is pure peak-time heat — all gas, no brakes. The vinyl edition and a new line of merchandise, including t-shirts, a hoodie, a fan and a sticker pack, are available.

In a cover story, Mixmag hailed MPH as 'One of the biggest stars of the UKG and speed garage resurgence.'

World Tour and Coachella

The Here, Forever World Tour continues tonight with a show at 24 Kitchen Street in Liverpool. MPH will perform B2B with Peggy Gou tomorrow, November 21, at WHP in Manchester. He'll play his final North American shows of 2026 next week, performing at Black Creek Assembly in Toronto (November 27) and playing a sold-out show at Knockdown Center in New York City (November 28).

The 2027 leg of the Here, Forever World Tour — his largest outing to date — launches on January 15 at Regency in San Francisco. MPH has also been announced for Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, where he will perform on Friday, April 9 and 16. Tickets are on sale.

About the Album

Femi Koleoso (of jazz outfit Ezra Collective) joins MPH on album opener 'Gully,' which is aggressive yet unexpectedly motivational thanks to Koleoso's rousing speech inspired by Trainspotting's 'Choose Life' monologue. Created during a two-hour flight, 'Unconditional' marks the first time MPH's literal voice appears on record. 'Break Ya Neck' is pure adrenaline with vocals by IRAH, one of the most exciting talents to emerge from the UK music scene, achieving 300 million combined streams worldwide, recently releasing his debut single 'Gunfinger (Salute)' and performing with the likes of Stefflon Don, Arrdee and Tom Grennan at some of the biggest festivals and TV platforms across Europe.

With 'Long Goodbye,' MPH explores piano house, coating Nathan Nicholson's wistful vocals in summer sunshine while bassheads Notion and 33 Below turn up on wobbling workout 'Run Da Riddim.' Additional collaborators include Eva, Nevve, Eloise Keeble, Megra and, on the album's closing track 'Mirage,' Skrillex. EDM.com praised 'Mirage' as 'a party-starter with teeth, moving with a restless precision and doing exactly what a festival record is supposed to do: make bodies react before brains catch up.'

Reflecting on the album's title, MPH explains, 'I really liked Forever because it felt bold, but then Here, Forever is just, like, you're always within that high-energy moment.'

Here, Forever - Track Listing

1. MPH – Gully

2. MPH - Unconditional

3. MPH Ft. Irah - Break Ya Neck

4. MPH Ft. Eva - On My Own

5. MPH - Warlord

6. MPH Ft. Nevve - Vanish

7. MPH - Let It Loose

8. MPH Ft. Nathan Nicholson - Long Goodbye

9. MPH - Pensacola

10. MPH Ft. Eloise Keeble - Smoke

11. MPH - Brazil

12. MPH and Megra - Skin To Skin

13. MPH, Notion, 33Below - Run da riddim

14. MPH and Skrillex - Mirage

MPH – Tour Dates

2026

11/20 – Liverpool, UK – 24 Kitchen Street *

11/21 – Manchester, UK – WHP – B2B with Peggy Gou

11/27 – Toronto, ON – Black Creek Assembly *

11/28 – New York, NY – Knockdown Center * SOLD-OUT

12/27 – Auckland, NZ – Hiddenvalley

12/29 – Vic, AUS – Beyond the Valley

12/30 – Wanaka, NZ – Rhythm & Alps

12/31 – Brisbane, AUS - Wildlands

2027

1/1 – Sydney, AUS – Field Day

1/2 – Perth, AUS – Wildlands

1/15 – San Francisco, CA – Regency *

1/21 – Miami, FL – Groovecruise

1/25 – Miami, FL – Groovecruise

1/29 – Chicago, IL – Cermak Hall *

1/30 – Charlotte, NC – Blackbox *

2/5 – London, UK Earthhall *

2/6 – Dublin, IE – Block *

2/11 – Glasgow, UK – Berkeley Suite *

2/12 – Manchester, UK – Locker *

2/13 – Leeds, UK – The Warehouse *

2/19 – Amsterdam, NL - Shelter

3/4 – Hakuba, Japan – Snow Machine

3/5 – Hakuba, Japan – Snow Machine

3/12 – Barcelona, ES – Razzmatazz *

3/13 – Paris, FR – Sacré *

4/9 – Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

4/16 – Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

* headline show

Photo Credit: SULLY









Photo Credit: SULLY

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