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What happens when the search for answers leads only to more questions? For songwriter and producer M.L. Leichter, the creative force behind transatlantic alternative rock project THE ELEM, that uncertainty has become the foundation of an ambitious new musical undertaking. THE ELEM released its debut EP, 'Perhaps, It's Me,' a five-track exploration of The Unknown through grief, faith, paranoia, lost love and the psychological complexities of the human experience.

Released through Absolute Label Services in the UK, 'Perhaps, It's Me' marks the culmination of more than two decades of artistic exploration for Leichter. Founded in Portugal in 2025, THE ELEM brings together a rotating cast of international collaborators, with Leichter serving as the project's principal songwriter and producer.

Blending alternative rock, indie and shoegaze influences, the EP creates an expansive sonic landscape where atmospheric guitars, intricate percussion, strings and brass arrangements intertwine. Rather than following conventional song structures, Leichter allows melodies and arrangements to evolve organically, creating compositions that shift between vulnerability, tension and powerful emotional release.

Helping bring this vision to life is an accomplished creative team led by Mike Fraser, the renowned mixing engineer whose credits include AC/DC, Aerosmith, Metallica, Rush and Franz Ferdinand. Fraser mixed the project at Vancouver's Armoury Studios, while mastering was handled by Billy Joe Bowers at Casa de Amor in Tucson, Arizona. The EP also features artwork by acclaimed artist James Marsh, best known for his iconic album covers for Talk Talk.

At the heart of THE ELEM is Leichter's unconventional creative process. Songs often begin with an unexpected melody or lyrical idea before developing into elaborate productions featuring dozens of musical elements, sometimes incorporating as many as 70 vocal tracks. Multiple vocalists may be considered for a single composition, with Leichter ultimately selecting the performance that best captures its emotional intent.

'I don't know where it comes from, some people call it magic or mystical, I call it The Unknown - but then comes the long process of editing,' Leichter explains.

That fascination with the unknown extends throughout the EP's five tracks. The lead single, 'Crying Now,' confronts the devastating aftermath of loss and the crisis of faith that can follow, examining what happens when deeply held beliefs fail to provide comfort in the face of grief.

'Who's There' offers an intimate reflection on mortality through a grandchild's memories of a late grandfather and the weight of conversations left unfinished. 'Times That...' explores love understood too late, drawing on the myth of Narcissus to examine self-perception, obsession, and emotional connection.

On 'Could It Be Me?', Leichter ventures into more surreal territory, using the setting of a countryside rave to explore paranoia, self-importance, and humanity's desire to discover a greater purpose. The EP concludes with 'They Were Good People,' an instrumental reinterpretation featuring an expressive trumpet melody that allows the music to communicate beyond words.

Throughout 'Perhaps, It's Me,' Leichter embraces the idea that music does not always need to provide answers. Instead, the project invites listeners to confront uncomfortable emotions, question their perceptions and find meaning within uncertainty.

The result is a deeply personal yet sonically ambitious debut that introduces THE ELEM as a project driven by creative experimentation, emotional honesty, and an uncompromising artistic vision.

THE ELEM's 'Perhaps, It's Me' is out now, through Absolute Label Services.

Tracklist

Crying Now

Who's There

Times That...

Could It Be Me?

They Were Good People

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