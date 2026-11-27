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International artist MIKA is celebrating the 20th Anniversary of his multi-platinum debut album Life In Cartoon Motion in 2027 with an arena tour, an anniversary album, a large-format book and, as the announcement describes it, a new adventure that's only just beginning.

In 2007, a young artist with an extraordinary voice, a boundless imagination and a brilliantly colourful universe burst onto the international music scene. His debut album became one of those rare records that define an era and became part of millions of people's lives.

Now, twenty years on, Mika will release a new extended version titled Life In Cartoon Motion – Anniversary Edition, which will feature five new tracks written during that time, collaborating with Greg Wells, the producer of the original album from 2007.

Mika will also release a lavish large-format book encompassing all of his visual, creative work that has been so integral alongside his music throughout his career, with the internationally acclaimed author and curator Thierry-Maxime Loriot, whose previous bestselling books and globally successful exhibitions include Jean Paul Gaultier, Thierry Mugler and Viktor & Rolf.

Speaking about the announcement, Mika says:

'Life in Cartoon Motion was written in London in the basement of my family home. Now twenty years have passed but one thing hasn't changed, the fact that this album changed my life. I wanted to create something truly special. This album and its visual world came out of my bedroom, an upright piano from my childhood, drawings and paintings done in our family kitchen and clothes made with our sewing machine. It was born out of stories from friends, family and the city of my adolescence, London. Twenty years later, some people are still around and others have passed. Life happened. The most extraordinary thing is that millions of people wanted to enter that world with me. I realise that the door this album opened for me is extraordinary.

This is so much more than an anniversary. It is about reconnection, celebration and also a provocation; to live life more in cartoon motion! This anniversary will be a celebration of the fearless, joyful, poetic and fierce creativity that we had the luck of growing up in and that our incredible mother instilled in us all those years ago.'

The 'Live in Cartoon Motion' tour kicks off in Dijon, France, on October 10, 2027, and will continue in arenas throughout Europe and the UK.

Fans can sign up for access to the artist presale that takes place on Tuesday, December 1 at 10am local. General on sale is Friday, December 4 at 10am local. Details are available at https://MIKA.lnk.to/tour.

Tour Dates

10th October - France - DIJON - Zénith de Dijon

12th October - France - CHÂTEAUROUX – M.A.CH 36

14th October - France - PARIS - Accor Arena

15th October - France - PARIS - Accor Arena

17th October - Great Britain - CARDIFF - Utilita Arena

19th October - Great Britain - MANCHESTER - Co-op Live

20th October - Great Britain - GLASGOW - OVO Hydro

22nd October - Ireland - DUBLIN - 3Arena

24th October - Great Britain - LONDON - The O2

26th October - France - NANTES - Zénith Nantes Métropole

28th October - Luxembourg - ESCH-SUR-ALZETTE - Rockhal

31st October - France - AMNEVILLE - Le Galaxie Amnéville

2nd November - France - BORDEAUX - Arkéa Arena

4th November - France - PAU - Zénith de Pau

6th November - Portugal - LISBON - Sagres Campo Pequeno

8th November - Spain - MADRID - Palacio Vistalegre

10th November - France - MONTPELLIER - Le Zénith Sud

11th November - France - LYON - LDLC Arena

13th November - Italy - MILAN - Unipol Dome

14th November - Switzerland - LAUSANNE - Vaudoise Arena

16th November - Hungary - BUDAPEST - Budapest Aréna

17th November - Czechia - BRNO - T ARENA

19th November - Germany - BERLIN - Uber Eats Music Hall

22nd November - Netherlands - AMSTERDAM - Ziggo Dome

23rd November - Belgium - ANTWERP - AFAS Dome

25th November - France - LILLE – Zénith de Lille

27th November - France - BREST - Brest Arena

4th December - Turkiye - ISTANBUL - Volkswagen Arena

Mika remains that singular, free-spirited, unpredictable artist, capable of bringing generations together through the same irresistible energy.

In 2007, Mika invited us into his world.

In 2027, he's inviting us back. And this time, we all know the words.

Photo Credit: Cristina Gareau









Photo Credit: Cristina Gareau

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