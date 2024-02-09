MAX Drops New Single 'Stupid in Love' Featuring Huh Yunjin of LE SSERAFIM

It only increases anticipation for the arrival of his new album, LOVE IN STEREO, out next Friday, February 16.

By: Feb. 09, 2024

Gearing up for Valentine's Day next week, 5X Platinum singer, songwriter, and pop sensation MAX shares an irresistible new single entitled “STUPID IN LOVE” featuring HUH YUNJIN of K-Pop girl group phenomenon LE SSERAFIM.

It only increases anticipation for the arrival of his new album, LOVE IN STEREO, out next Friday, February 16 via Warner Records. Pre-order/Pre-save LOVE IN STEREO HERE.

“STUPID IN LOVE” continues MAX's recent string of collaborations with K-Pop superstars. Most notably, he co-wrote BTS' single “Yet To Come” and teamed up with SUGA of BTS on “Blueberry Eyes” as well as Agust D on the mixtape D-2. 

About the song, MAX explains, “‘STUPID IN LOVE' is one of the most special songs to me. It's based off of my own love story with my wife, who I got engaged to four months after we started dating and were married five months later. Then recently when I visited Korea, I met Yunjin and saw her perform and was so blown away. I sent Yunjin the song and she delivered such a beautiful verse and really completed the song as a whole. I'm so grateful and excited to have her on this track with me”

As the latest track off the forthcoming album, “STUPID IN LOVE” arrives on the heels of “SAY LESS” [feat. Duckwrth], plus the heartfelt tribute to his daughter “EDIE CELINE,” the platinum-certified "Butterflies" [feat. Ali Gatie], 100 million streamer “IT'S YOU” [feat. keshi], “GUCCI BAG,”  “WASABI” and “STRINGS” [feat. JVKE & Bazzi], which cracked the Top 40 US pop radio. Check out the music video starring Dixie D'Amelio here, and see a full track listing for LOVE IN STEREO below.

To celebrate the release of LOVE IN STEREO, MAX will perform three intimate shows in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Tickets for all three dates have sold out, but you can keep an eye on any available tickets at www.maxmusicofficial.com.

U.S. ALBUM RELEASE SHOWS:

February 9 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom *SOLD OUT*

February 13 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall *SOLD OUT*

February 19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Troubadour *SOLD OUT*

ABOUT MAX: 

MAX's music is fueled by authenticity. From his unfiltered, heart-on-sleeve lyrics to his handcrafted visuals, the breakout pop star invites you to be part of his world, sharing the highs, lows, and every neon-hued emotion in-between. He's been labeled a “young pop god” by GQ and dubbed a “top pop star to watch” by Billboard, and it's no wonder: He broke through in 2016 with the ubiquitous, triple-platinum “Lights Down Low.”

The track shot to #1 at Hot AC radio and went platinum in a number of countries. Since then, MAX has amassed more than 1.5 billion streams, released a number of other multi-platinum songs, dropped the pop-expanding Colour Visions album, and collaborated with everyone from Suga of BTS to Chromeo and Hayley Kiyoko to keshi. Now, as he continues a new chapter with LOVE IN STEREO, MAX will propel his heartfelt and authentic vision further than ever before.



