MANUEL TURIZO BREAKS GENRE BARRIERS WITH NEW ALBUM APAMBICHAO, VOL. 2

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Manuel Turizo, one of the most influential and versatile figures in contemporary Latin music, presents 'Apambichao, Vol. 2,' the continuation of a musical journey that underscores the evolution of an artist who has made exploration one of the defining strengths of his career.

Across 10 tracks, Turizo moves effortlessly through different rhythms and musical cultures while maintaining the tropical, celebratory essence that defines this chapter of his sound. Merengue, Afro, salsa, merengueton, reggaeton and regional Mexican music come together in a project that reflects his vocal and musical maturity, as well as his ability to experiment without losing his identity.

The project also brings together collaborations that reflect that range. J Balvin joins Manuel on 'Como Fuera,' marking the first collaboration between the two artists. Opening the album, the track brings together two of Colombia's most internationally recognized voices for the first time.

The two artists came together in New York City to film the official music video for 'Como Fuera.' Directed by Jaimes Bastidas Films, the visual brings Turizo and Balvin together in a setting that reflects the song's energy and captures their natural chemistry. The music video marks the first musical collaboration between the Colombian artists, who blend their distinctive styles in a celebration of versatility and Latin rhythms.

The collaborations continue with Kapo on 'Cogiendo Pareja,' Oscar Maydon on 'Pa' Besarte,' and Zaider and Hamilton on 'Yo Yo,' connecting different generations, scenes and sounds within Latin music. The journey culminates with 'Las Bailábamos Juntos' featuring Grupo Firme, as Turizo dives into the world of regional Mexican music and once again proves that his artistic identity can transcend the boundaries of any genre.

But if there is one thing that defines 'Apambichao, Vol. 2,' it is its energy. 'It's an album made to dance, celebrate and let yourself go,' said the artist.

Released under La Industria Inc., 'Apambichao, Vol. 2' features 10 tracks. The album is now available on all digital platforms.

Tracklist

1. 'Como Fuera' ft. J Balvin

2. 'Infieles'

3. 'I Love TT'

4. 'Cogiendo Pareja' ft. Kapo

5. 'Que Loco'

6. 'Pa' Besarte' ft. Oscar Maydon

7. 'Son Señales / Algo Así'

8. 'Más Yo'

9. 'Yo Yo' ft. Zaider & Hamilton

10. 'Las Bailábamos Juntos' ft. Grupo Firme







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