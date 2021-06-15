Lyra Star Releases Music Video for New Single “Light”

Lyra Star has really stepped up her game with this latest music video. "Light" is a dream-like display of her movement artistry within a candlelit magical forest and a dimly lit doorway combined with shots of Star decked in rhinestones and pearls, looking like a Victorian princess. With costume designs by LA local Kelly Maglia, the fashion can best be described as vintage Victorian meets Nicole Kidman in Moulin Rouge. The lush and whimsical settings are perfect backdrops for showcasing Star's duality as both the creator of the music and the human body that can bend and move with such grace and beauty.

This decadent visual eye candy is her second release with director Tonya Kay (Ripley's Believe It Or Not 'Curious Christmas' on The CW, The Ascension of Ava Delaine on Amazon Prime and Shorts TV) and cinematographer Andria Chamberlin (known for the films 'The Nightmare Gallery' and 'Seven Days in Mexico'), and it far surpasses what was done in their first release, "Under the Water." Kay and Chamberlin incorporated the use of prisms and chandelier glass as an in-camera effect to alter the light as well as utilizing unique angles and shots to capture the flexibility and movement art in a way that has not been done on film before. The viewer remains entranced by the luxurious back grounds and shots of Star playing the piano within a candlelit chamber in between the contortion pieces, and the clock imagery throughout reflects the message behind the song that timing is every thing.

There are very few artists that are able to blend their talents so seamlessly, and Lyra Star's graceful contortion, which is such a niche skill, truly encapsulates the beauty of this emotional single, which features her powerful, ethereal vocals at their best, complimented by the dreamy drums and gor geous cello parts.

The "Light" music video has a surreal quality that transports the viewer into a fairy tale landscape where Star's amazing capabilities in all realms can be experienced on so many levels... she has been tenaciously following her dreams since moving to Los Angeles in late 2018. It is clear that she did not let the pandemic stop her from creating art... in fact, this is her best release to date. Lyra Star's music videos are sure to put her on the map as an artist, not only in the music world, but in the world of dance and performing arts as well. She is truly a unique talent that is starting to make herself known.