Lydia Kenny Releases New Single “Who Am I” and Visualizer

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Emerging as an artist-to-watch, buzzing alternative pop singer and songwriter Lydia Kenny unveils a relatable and anthemic new single entitled 'Who Am I' out now via Atlantic Records. It arrives alongside the song's official visualizer personally filmed by Lydia.

For 'Who Am I,' she teamed up with producer Will Bloomfield (Myles Smith, Niall Horan, Little Mix) and co-writer Victoria Zaro (Tate McCrae, Dove Cameron, Lauren Spencer Smith). On the track, an airy electric guitar lead rings out from behind gently strummed chords and a slow-burning beat. Confronting a complicated relationship, she holds nothing back during tender verses as she reminds, 'I never said I needed saving…Showed me a path and then you changed it.' Emotion overflows from the raw refrain as she asks, 'Who am I to you? Give me everything or nothing. I'm giving you the chance to choose.'

She stands up for herself and ultimately empowers, encouraging anyone else who listens to do the same. Simultaneously, the visualizer reflects this spirit, translating the energy to the screen.

Regarding the song, she commented, 'When I am committing myself to a guy, I never want to waste my time on someone who doesn't want me. When I was in a situation where I didn't know what the guy fully wanted, I wrote this song in almost a rage against him just wondering who I was to him. Whether that was to be fully committed to him or no contact, I just wanted an answer to who I was to him.'

It lands on the heels of 'The Dead Ones.' Beyond nearing half-a-million total streams, the latter received early acclaim. The Luna Collective professed, 'Her songwriting feels personal, with vulnerability at the center of how she approaches each release. Rather than straying too far from that, 'The Dead Ones' builds on the kind of writing she's developed since she began releasing her own music.'

Stay tuned for more music and news from Lydia Kenny coming soon.

About Lydia Kenny

Lydia Kenny isn't afraid to open up. Instead of turning away from complicated feelings, the 17-year-old California-born singer and songwriter faces the emotions most of us try to hide head-on and out loud. She ponders the nature of relationships, reflects on who she is and where she's going, and overcomes struggle without holding back. A lifelong music fan, she first struck a chord with listeners on TikTok. Her covers of Radiohead's 'Let Down' and 'Exit Music (For A Film)' exploded with millions of views. She notably attracted an active fanbase of followers, nearing half-a-million in total. With a lot on her mind and a rapt audience ready to hear what she had to say, she wasted no time parlaying this unexpected success into a growing original body of work. After independently dropping 'Change' and 'Without You,' her breakthrough 'I Knew' surpassed 7.3 million Spotify streams in 2025. From there, she capped off the year with the fan favorite 'Bandaid.' Across only four songs to date, she has impressively gathered over 20.7 million streams. Fittingly, she kicks off her next chapter and cuts deep with the dreamy and dynamic single 'The Dead Ones'—produced by Alexander23 [Olivia Rodrigo, Role Model]. Guiding her vision, she co-wrote the song with Alexander23 and Victoria Zaro [Tate McRae, Dove Cameron]. Leaning on openness as strength, Lydia has the power to connect, and she's primed to make a mark.

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