Lucy Dacus, Jason Mraz, Bright Eyes and THE LUMINEERS to Headline WhyHunger's 41st Hungerthon

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WhyHunger, a global nonprofit working to end hunger and the injustices that cause it, kicked off its 41st Annual Hungerthon fundraiser and awareness campaign on November 2, 2026. This fall, supporters can help end hunger and champion the right to nutritious food for all through Hungerthon events, auctions, partnerships, exclusive merchandise and more.

Hungerthon Hustle

On November 7, WhyHunger will hold the 3rd annual Hungerthon Hustle at NYC's Citi Field. Hosted by award-winning actor, producer, singer, and television personality Kalen Allen, co-chaired by WhyHunger Chair of the Board of Directors, Cindy Secunda and EY's Alysia Steinmann McWilliams, and joined by special guests comedian and TIME100 Creator Taryn Delanie Smith, the benefit run/walk is 4.8K in solidarity with the 48 million Americans who struggled to get food on the table last year, with the goal of shrinking the number and distance each year. Registration for the NYC event closes at noon on November 6, or participants can join virtually through fitness apps anywhere in the U.S.

The 2026 Hungerthon Hustle is sponsored by the Secunda Family Foundation, SiriusXM Cares, EY, Citi, and venue sponsor Citi Field.

Amplified Concert

On December 1, WhyHunger will host its sold-out annual Amplified Hungerthon Concert, featuring headliner Lucy Dacus, with support from Infinity Song and special guest, Emmy-nominated and Peabody-winning writer, director and comedian Julio Torres at NYC's Webster Hall. The concert, which is being held on Giving Tuesday, has 100% of proceeds directly supporting WhyHunger's work to nourish communities and address the root causes of hunger in the U.S. Fans have a chance to request a song to influence Lucy's set list with a donation to WhyHunger.

WhyHunger has partnered with iHeartMedia New York as the Premier Audio Partner for Amplified, using music to advance the food justice movement. The event is sponsored by the Secunda Family Foundation and Bloomberg Philanthropies.

Radio and Ambassador Partnerships

Each year, Hungerthon's longstanding radio partners SiriusXM and iHeartMedia New York, artist ambassadors including Bruce Springsteen and Yoko Ono Lennon, and supporters nationwide come together to amplify WhyHunger's message and boost donations. Radio broadcasts and Hungerthon interviews run through December 10th.

Celebrity Online Auction

Supporters can bid on exclusive celebrity auction items and once-in-a-lifetime experiences through Charitybuzz starting November 10th. Sign up for updates at Charitybuzz.com/Hungerthon. Early items already up for auction include:

Coffee with Jason Mraz and a tour of SiriusXM Studios in NYC

4 House Seats to The Great Gatsby on Broadway

Elvis Duran & The Morning Show Ultimate Experience in NYC

Tickets & Meet & Greet with Straight No Chaser

Lumineers Autographed Woodridge Acoustic Guitar

Tickets to Bright Eyes at Brooklyn Paramount & VIP to Ella's Bar

Chance to Join the Rock Band Chicago on Stage for Their Encore with Pre-Show Meet & Greet

Gifts that Give Back

Donations via Hungerthon.org unlock special gift options for supporters, including Hungerthon 2026 Food Justice Champions Tee, Bruce Springsteen Long Walk Home Signature Tee, John Lennon Imagine There's No Hunger Ringer Tee, Ultimate Hungerthon 2026 Bundle and more.

'Now is the time for action. Food assistance is being stripped from millions, one in five U.S. adults relied on a food bank or pantry in the past year, and tens of millions of families are struggling to meet their basic needs. As hunger and economic hardship deepen, there has never been a more urgent time to join the movement to end hunger and systemic inequities at its root,' says WhyHunger's Executive Director Jenique Jones. 'Together, we can meet this moment and build a different future. Through Hungerthon, artists, radio partners, communities and supporters band together to raise their voices, invest in community-led solutions to hunger, and advance the human right to nutritious food for all.'

For more than four decades, WhyHunger's Hungerthon has been an engine powering community solutions to hunger that work. In partnership with SiriusXM and iHeartRadio NY, last year's Hungerthon campaign raised $1.4 million through celebrity involvement, auctions, events and merchandise. For more information and to support this year's Hungerthon, visit Hungerthon.org and follow the conversation on social media using #Hungerthon.

In the face of growing food insecurity, WhyHunger raised over half a million dollars to fuel its work at the 2026 Chapin Gala, honoring GRAMMY and Golden Globe Award-winning, Oscar-nominated singer/songwriter, activist, and acclaimed actress Andra Day and 4x Peabody Award winner, MacArthur Fellow, and founder of Radiolab Jad Abumrad. Previous recipients include Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Barbra Streisand, Elvis Costello, Emmylou Harris, Darryl 'DMC' McDaniels and beyond. In the last five years, WhyHunger has connected 6.6 million people to food and invested $9.6 million in community-led solutions globally. The nonprofit works in the United States and 24 countries around the globe to end hunger and advance the human right to nutritious food for all.

Anyone who needs assistance finding healthy meals can visit whyhunger.org/findfood, call the WhyHunger Hotline at 1(800) 5-HUNGRY, or text their zip code to 1-800-548-6479. To learn more about WhyHunger and how to support the movement to end hunger, visit whyhunger.org and follow on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, X and TikTok.

About WhyHunger

Founded in 1975 by the late Harry Chapin and radio DJ Bill Ayres, WhyHunger funds and supports community solutions to protect the human right to food. In nearly five decades of innovation and evolution, its programs and grassroots partners in 25 countries have expanded agricultural practices that are better for the planet, helped communities address the root causes of hunger, and ensured access to nutritious food for millions of people. As a grassroots support organization, WhyHunger stands behind the leadership of the people most impacted by hunger and injustice. It prioritizes providing resources to support the rights of communities who have been historically excluded from defining and controlling their food systems. WhyHunger advocates for workers' rights and champions agroecological food production that unites science and sustainability with Indigenous knowledge and wisdom.

About Charitybuzz

Charitybuzz is the world's leading impact marketplace for once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive items and unmatched access. Through its premier online auction platform, upscale shopping experience, private concierge business, corporate hospitality, and sweepstakes program, Charitybuzz brings dreams to life and helps charities thrive. A portion of each Charitybuzz purchase is contributed to a charity. Partners include WhyHunger, ACLU, MusiCares, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and thousands more. To learn more, visit www.charitybuzz.com.





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