"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Lucinda Williams' WORLD'S GONE WRONG Earns Grammy Nod; 2027 East Coast Tour Begins February 5
Williams will perform songs from her catalog across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Florida, with the run ending in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on March 4.
Lucinda Williams' critically acclaimed album World's Gone Wrong has received a Grammy nomination for Best Americana Album. The three-time Grammy Award-winner pulled no punches as she addressed America's socio-political chaos with a wise and unapologetic fervor.
World's Gone Wrong received unanimous praise in the press, which included feature segments on PBS Newshour and NPR Morning Edition, a performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, features at Rolling Stone, SPIN, Paste, No Depression, The Bluegrass Situation and much more.
Williams was featured on the cover of New York Times Magazine's The 30 Greatest Living American Songwriters issue. The special issue included celebrated artists such as Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, Jay-Z, Taylor Swift, Dolly Parton, Stevie Wonder and more.
Williams recently announced a 2027 East Coast Tour, in support of the album. Williams and her band will be performing songs from her catalog in Knoxville, TN, Northampton, MA, New York, NY, Red Bank, NJ, Wilmington DE, Carrboro, NC, Athens, GA, with multiple stops throughout Florida and more. Visit LucindaWilliams.com for tickets and information.
2027 World's Gone Wrong Winter Tour Dates
February 5 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou
February 6 – Rocky Mount, VA – The Harvester
February 7 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre
February 9 – Homer, NY – Homer Center for The Arts
February 10 – Derry, NH – Tupelo Music Hall
February 12 – Waterville, ME – Waterville Opera House
February 13 – Northampton, MA – Academy of Music
February 15 – Fairfield, CT – SHU Community Theatre
February 16 – Troy, NY – Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
February 19 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
February 21 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie
February 23 – Wilmington, DE – The Queen
February 24 – Carrboro, NC – Cat's Cradle Presents at 107 Brewer Lane
February 26 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt Club
February 27 – Ponte Vedra, FL – Ponte Vedra Music Hall
February 28 – Ponte Vedra, FL – Ponte Vedra Music Hall
March 2 – Clearwater, FL – Capitol Theatre
March 3 – Orlando, FL – Plaza Live
March 4 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – The Parker
For news and updates, visit LucindaWilliams.com.
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