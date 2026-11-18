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Lucinda Williams' critically acclaimed album World's Gone Wrong has received a Grammy nomination for Best Americana Album. The three-time Grammy Award-winner pulled no punches as she addressed America's socio-political chaos with a wise and unapologetic fervor.

World's Gone Wrong received unanimous praise in the press, which included feature segments on PBS Newshour and NPR Morning Edition, a performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, features at Rolling Stone, SPIN, Paste, No Depression, The Bluegrass Situation and much more.

Williams was featured on the cover of New York Times Magazine's The 30 Greatest Living American Songwriters issue. The special issue included celebrated artists such as Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, Jay-Z, Taylor Swift, Dolly Parton, Stevie Wonder and more.

Williams recently announced a 2027 East Coast Tour, in support of the album. Williams and her band will be performing songs from her catalog in Knoxville, TN, Northampton, MA, New York, NY, Red Bank, NJ, Wilmington DE, Carrboro, NC, Athens, GA, with multiple stops throughout Florida and more. Visit LucindaWilliams.com for tickets and information.

2027 World's Gone Wrong Winter Tour Dates

February 5 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou

February 6 – Rocky Mount, VA – The Harvester

February 7 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

February 9 – Homer, NY – Homer Center for The Arts

February 10 – Derry, NH – Tupelo Music Hall

February 12 – Waterville, ME – Waterville Opera House

February 13 – Northampton, MA – Academy of Music

February 15 – Fairfield, CT – SHU Community Theatre

February 16 – Troy, NY – Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

February 19 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

February 21 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie

February 23 – Wilmington, DE – The Queen

February 24 – Carrboro, NC – Cat's Cradle Presents at 107 Brewer Lane

February 26 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt Club

February 27 – Ponte Vedra, FL – Ponte Vedra Music Hall

February 28 – Ponte Vedra, FL – Ponte Vedra Music Hall

March 2 – Clearwater, FL – Capitol Theatre

March 3 – Orlando, FL – Plaza Live

March 4 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – The Parker

For news and updates, visit LucindaWilliams.com.

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