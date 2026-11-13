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Love Ghost Releases THIRTEEN, New Album Featuring BLOOD & ROSES Video

Love Ghost's album follows previous singles and features a new video for BLOOD & ROSES.

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Love Ghost Releases THIRTEEN, New Album Featuring BLOOD & ROSES Video

The wait is over for Thirteen, the highly anticipated new album from alternative band Love Ghost. Along with the album comes a brand new music video for latest single 'Blood & Roses', which follows previous releases 'Turpentine This House', 'Pointless', 'Into The Woods', and 'Something In The Water'. The record, produced by Mike Summers (Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, Snoop, Mac Miller, Rico Nasty, Mike Posner), is available to stream/purchase now.

'Thirteen is probably the most vulnerable record I've ever made,' shares front man Finnegan Bell. '13 is the age I was expelled from school, and was the age where I started to feel like I didn't belong. I think a lot of this record comes from that feeling of always being on the outside looking in. It's an acoustic midwest grunge album about isolation, identity, and trying to find something beautiful in the uglier parts of life. It feels like a collection of memories that I probably should've buried.'

On new single 'Blood & Roses' he adds: ''Blood & Roses' is actually a part of a trilogy within the album that loosely tells the mythology of the forbidden fruit. It is about wanting the thing you know will ruin you. However it is told as a love story, one that has seduction, obsession and even violence, and that feeling of taking one bite even when you already know you can't go back.'

The album was previously covered by BroadwayWorld when it was announced, along with the release of 'Turpentine This House' and 'Pointless'.

Tracklist

1. Church For A Vampire

2. Pasadena

3. Into The Woods

4. Turpentine This House

5. Can't Run Forever

6. Am I Evil?

7. Something In The Water

8. Snake Boy

9. Blood & Roses

10. Dog Teeth & Rosaries

11. Pointless

12. I Left My Home

13. Filthy Hands

About Love Ghost

Love Ghost is a Los Angeles-based alternative band led by vocalist and songwriter Finnegan Bell, blending emo, grunge, goth, hard rock, and modern hip-hop into a sound they describe as the 'Modern Phantom.' Known for their dark, cinematic aesthetic and introspective songwriting, Love Ghost has built an international audience through relentless touring and collaborations with artists and producers across the alternative and rock worlds.

The band has performed across North America, Europe, Mexico, and Asia, with appearances at major events including Warped Tour and Rockpalast. Their work has earned coverage from Rolling Stone, Alternative Press, and Sonic Seducer, while collaborations with Grammy-nominated and internationally recognized artists and producers have continued to expand their sound and reach.

At its core, Love Ghost is music for outsiders, an evolving world of darkness, vulnerability, rebellion, and connection for anyone who has ever felt like they didn't belong.

Photo Credit: King Zabb

Love Ghost Releases THIRTEEN, New Album Featuring BLOOD & ROSES Video Image

Love Ghost Releases THIRTEEN, New Album Featuring BLOOD & ROSES Video Image

Love Ghost Releases THIRTEEN, New Album Featuring BLOOD & ROSES Video Image


Photo Credit: King Zabb
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