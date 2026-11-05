London Pop Artist Alice Pisano Releases EP ROMANTIC GIRL SYNDROME

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Following a string of viral singles and over 9 million global Spotify streams, London-based pop artist Alice Pisano has officially released her new EP, Romantic Girl Syndrome. The 5-track EP features over 6 million views across lead singles and heavy editorial backing from Spotify (New Pop UK, New Dance Pop, etc.), presenting a multi-layered ode to romance in all its forms.

Building on the widespread acclaim of lead singles 'Love at First Sight', 'Only Girl' and 'Talk Sweet' — which have amassed over 6 millions of views on Youtube Shorts and secured key placements across numerous editorial playlists on Spotify including New Pop UK, New Dance Pop, New Music Friday among others — the EP explores every dimension of love — from sweet devotion to bittersweet heartbreak. The EP release coincides with the drop of its focus single, 'Soulmate for the Month', a raw, bittersweet ballad exploring the heartache of 'right person, wrong timing, alongside a special acoustic wedding version of 'Love at First Sight'.

Speaking on the concept behind the project, Alice shares: 'I've always been a hopeless romantic. I believe in happily ever after and finding your soulmate. With this EP, I wanted to show different nuances to being romantic and ultimately different sides to my music — sweet but also obsessive, playful but also melancholic.

Romantic Girl Syndrome — Tracklist & Highlights

'Love at First Sight' — A soaring, infectious anthem capturing the magic and spark of falling in love on a first date.

'Only Girl' — An energetic, dance-pop infused anthem exploring devotional, obsessive love.

'Talk Sweet' — A shimmering, sun-drenched bop radiating the overwhelming joy of having found your person.

'Soulmate for the Month' (Focus Single) — A gut-wrenching, beautifully raw ballad detailing the pain of the right person, wrong timing.

'Love at First Sight (Acoustic Wedding Version)' — A stripped-back, romantic rework adapted with new lyrics describing walking down the aisle ('this was love at first sight').

About Alice Pisano

Blessed with a uniquely warm and silky voice, the London-based rising pop star writes without filters about her emotional life, connecting deeply with fans through her raw songwriting and down-to-earth personality. To date, Alice has accumulated over 9 million streams on Spotify, earning editorial backing across 28 New Music Friday playlists, New Pop UK and Soft Pop Hits among others, alongside support from Apple Music, Amazon, SoundCloud, Anghami, and KKBox. Her streaming success extends dynamically to YouTube, where she has amassed over 10 million total views on Shorts, while her music has soundtracked over 100 million views on user-generated content on TikTok.

Alice's singles have entered the iTunes charts in 12 countries, secured airplay on BBC Radio 1's Future Pop Show, and earned praise from Clash, Earmilk, and Wonderland. She also soundtracked the trailer for the hit UK TV series Hollyoaks with her single 'Open Up'. On stage, Alice has captivated crowds at festivals like The Great Escape, 110 Above, Bregenz Life, and Carfest, supported acts at EartH Hackney, Omeara, and Oslo Hackney, and sold out her own London headline shows, establishing herself as one of the most exciting new voices on the UK pop scene.

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