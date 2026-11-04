Lola Leon Releases New Song "Tramp Stamp" Written With Oscar Scheller

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Rising star Lola Leon unveils a new song, 'Tramp Stamp,' today. The track was written and produced with Oscar Scheller (Pinkpantheress, Lily Allen, Kelela) and is out via Atlantic Records. Listen to the track here.

''Tramp Stamp' is about emancipating myself from the negative perceptions placed on me and on women who express themselves freely,' says Leon. 'It's about generational trauma, witchcraft and the dichotomy of womanhood. I wanted to immortalize and uplift those who suffered in my bloodline, and clarify between what's inherent and what's chosen.'

The track follows two 2026 releases, her own single 'T Shirt,' which debuted to critical acclaim from W Magazine and others, and her first ever duet with her mother, Madonna, on 'The Test' from Confessions II. Leon also featured on 'except in spring' from the experimental Venezuelan producer Safety Trance earlier this year.

Leon began releasing music in 2022 under the name Lolahol, with several singles culminating in her debut EP, Go, via Eartheater's Chemical X label that year.

Lourdes 'Lola' Leon grew up at the epicenter of pop culture, forging a bold aesthetic shaped by music, dance and fashion. Raised in New York, London and Los Angeles, Leon studied at LaGuardia High School before continuing her studies at the University of Michigan and Purchase College, deepening her commitment to dance. With a fresh perspective, she returned to New York, finding a new wave of collaborators who reinvigorated her creative process and pushed her artistry to the next level as a recording artist.

Leon has since gone on to perform around the globe (from Webster Hall to Primavera Sound in Spain) while maintaining a consistent resume of creative roles including choreographer for her haunting music video for 'Spelling' and composer of an original score for Ottolinger's AW26 Paris runway show. A formidable force in fashion, Leon has fronted major campaigns for Miu Miu, Yves Saint Laurent, Marc Jacobs, Burberry, Calvin Klein and Mugler, and walked for houses including Versace and Bottega Veneta.

Photo Credit: Elizaveta Porodina









Photo Credit: Elizaveta Porodina

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