Liza Pulman to Bring LIZA PULMAN SINGS STREISAND to St Martin-in-the-Fields, London

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Barbra Streisand's songbook is coming to London as singer and comedienne Liza Pulman brings her five-star show, Liza Pulman Sings Streisand, to St Martin-in-the-Fields on Tuesday 10 November 2026.

The evening is billed as an night of music, stories and entertainment as Pulman celebrates the life and music of Streisand.

Best known as one third of the satirical comedy trio Fascinating Aida, Pulman is a performer with a remarkable voice, a razor-sharp sense of humour and a natural gift for storytelling.

Accompanied by Musical Director Joseph Atkins and her band, Pulman takes audiences on a personal journey through Streisand's repertoire, bringing her own warmth, humour and distinctive perspective to the songs.

From the emotional power of Streisand's greatest ballads to the stories behind the music, the show is described as an intimate, entertaining celebration of an extraordinary musical career.

The production has enjoyed sold-out performances and standing ovations at The Other Palace, Wilton's Music Hall and The Lyric in London's West End, as well as three sell-out performances at Chichester Festival Theatre in January 2026.

The Times' Clive Davis praised Pulman's performance, while British Theatre.com awarded the show five stars, describing how she 'bewitches us with sheer vocal virtuosity and emotional expression'. Encore Radio has hailed it a 'truly world class show'.

Event Details

Liza Pulman SINGS STREISAND

Where: St Martin-in-the-Fields, London

When: Tuesday 10 November 2026

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets: https://www.stmartin-in-the-fields.org/

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