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Old Bear Records singer/songwriter Gabrielle Lovelace has released The Secret of Christmas today, Friday, November 20. Produced by Lovelace and Brothers McClurg's Chris and Anthony Hoisington, the holiday project features four vocal tracks and one instrumental selection.

The EP includes Lovelace's rendition of the title track, a 1959 song written by Sammy Cahn and Jimmy Van Heusen. Co-written by Lovelace and Anthony Hoisington, “Snow Globe” explores loneliness during the holiday season, while the piano ballad “Presents and Bows” reflects on finding peace amid the busyness of the holidays.

The EP also includes “Holding Her Baby Boy,” written by Lovelace's father, Tim Lovelace, alongside Sue C. Smith and Lee Black for a Christmas musical.

The Secret of Christmas follows Lovelace's October Old Bear Records debut EP, Poetry in Emotion. Lovelace will perform selections from The Secret of Christmas when she joins labelmates Brothers McClurg next month for the “Goin' Back to Bethlehem” Tour, which will make stops in Buffalo and Batavia, New York, as well as Niagara Falls, Canada.

About Gabrielle Lovelace

Gabrielle Lovelace is a singer/songwriter signed to Old Bear Records. She holds degrees in English and creative writing, and her music draws on personal experiences and explores themes of identity, relationships, and coming of age. Her musical influences include artists such as Joni Mitchell and Bobbie Gentry. Lovelace released her debut EP, Poetry in Emotion, in October 2026, followed by the holiday project The Secret of Christmas in November.

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