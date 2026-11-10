Lisa Bouchelle to Release “MAKE THIS WORLD STAND STILL (LITTLE STEVEN MIX)” via Wicked Cool Records

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Wicked Cool Records will release 'Make This World Stand Still (Little Steven Mix),' the new digital single from Lisa Bouchelle, on November 20, 2026. Featuring violin from Grammy winner Amanda Shires, the song pairs Bouchelle's expressive vocals with the timeless romance of a classic rock 'n' roll ballad.

Written by legendary New Jersey rockers Southside Johnny and Bobby Bandiera, 'Make This World Stand Still' channels the passion and emotional sweep of classic recordings by Roy Orbison and Patsy Cline. Bouchelle's heartfelt delivery and Shires' evocative violin bring the song's celebration of all-consuming love to life.

For this new release, Little Steven Van Zandt brings his signature touch to the arrangement and production. The result is a lush, cinematic ballad that draws on classic pop romance and rock 'n' roll spirit.

The recording also features Rich Scannella of Tonic on drums, Hal B. Selzer and Kenny Laguna of Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, and Doyle Grisham, known for his pedal steel work with Jimmy Buffett's Coral Reefer Band. Little Steven himself and members of his Disciples of Soul round out the cast of collaborators.

'Make This World Stand Still (Little Steven Mix)' arrives November 20, 2026, via Wicked Cool Records.

Pre-save the single here.

About Lisa Bouchelle

Lisa Bouchelle blends Americana, country, rock, and soul into a sound that's been called 'Country Soul,' pairing expressive vocals with distinctive acoustic guitar grooves and heartfelt songwriting. Her latest album, Vandals, Thieves & Lovers, features Amanda Shires, Larry Campbell, Waddy Wachtel, and Jake Clemons, among others. Bouchelle has sung backup for Bruce Springsteen, dueted onstage with Jon Bon Jovi, and toured with or opened for artists including Blues Traveler, Train, and Bryan Adams. Her previous album, Jump In!, yielded two Billboard Adult Contemporary Top 25 singles, including the No. 17 hit 'Love Is For The Making.' Whether on a national tour or volunteering with Musicians On Call, Bouchelle brings a deeply personal connection to every performance.

For more information, visit lisabouchelle.com.





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