Lion Babe to Release Cover of Tweet's "OOPS (OH MY)" Ahead of NYC Press Day

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Critically acclaimed New York duo LION BABE, comprised of Jillian Hervey and Lucas Goodman (Astro Raw), will release their take on Tweet's 'Oops (Oh My)' on November 13. The duo is also available for New York opportunities on November 16, and has been pitched for a segment on NY Living.

The pair reflects, ''Tweet's 'Oops (Oh My)' has always felt ahead of its time — soft, sexy, and boldly centered in self possession. Reimagining it gave us the chance to pay tribute to a song we love while giving it our own pulse and energy. We wanted this version to feel like a summer release of joy, sensuality, and freedom.'

The cover follows their single 'Fashion Week' and a remix by Kingdom 93 that garnered #1 on the Black Music Chart, #3 on the Commercial Club Chart, and #4 on the Upfront Club Chart.

About Lion Babe

Since their 2012 emergence, LION BABE has redefined the independent artist trajectory, blending '70s and '90s R&B with forward-facing electronic production. Their debut single, 'Treat Me Like Fire,' marked an immediate cultural shift, amassing 500K views on WorldStarHipHop in just three days and growing into a cornerstone record with over 42M Spotify streams and a major sync in Grand Theft Auto V. Built on the strength of that first release, the first song Hervey ever wrote, they drew early support from Disclosure, who championed the track on Gilles Peterson's show. This ignited a lasting creative bond, leading to performances alongside the UK duo in Times Square, as well as Hervey co-writing and performing on their Grammy-nominated album, Caracal.

LION BABE's debut album, Begin, was anchored by the Pharrell Williams-produced 'Wonder Woman' and the Childish Gambino-assisted 'Jump Hi' (5.6M+ views), while fan favorites like 'She's a Lady' (11.4M+ streams) and 'Jungle Lady' solidified their early digital footprint. A shift into independence was led by the 30M+ streaming hit 'Rockets,' with subsequent projects Cosmic Wind (2019) and Rainbow Child (2021) featuring collaborators including Bilal, Leikeli47, Ghostface Killah, and Trinidad James. Their 2022 hit 'Harder' ft. Busta Rhymes landed in NBA 2K and was celebrated with a Barclays Center halftime performance, while their Curtis Mayfield cover of 'Move On Up' served as a signature anthem for the NFL Draft. Most recently, the duo launched House of LION BABE (2024), a direct-to-consumer release featuring 'Freekish' and a reimagining of 'Hot In Herre.'

The It's Always Summer Somewhere Tour announcement marks another milestone in LION BABE's live legacy, spanning performances alongside Erykah Badu, Nas, Nile Rodgers, The Roots, Common, Bryson Tiller, and Alicia Keys; appearances at Coachella, Glastonbury, Lollapalooza, SXSW, Sziget, Shambhala, Essence Festival, and AFROPUNK. The duo has also collaborated with Mark Ronson, Jeff Bhasker, Raekwon, Snakehips, Vanessa Williams, Junglepussy, and Shermanology.

LION BABE's reach extends beyond the studio. Hervey has fronted MAC's Future Forward campaign with her own signature gold eyeliner and served as a global face for Pantene. Whether walking for The Blonds or collaborating with Michael Kors and H&M, the pair is a fixture of the fashion week circuit. Their work also extends into the art world, with performances at the Whitney and Brooklyn Museums and on the stages of amfAR.

Their music has been placed across HBO's Insecure (for which they recorded the original track 'Just Me'), Shrill, and And Just Like That…. They have also made television appearances on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, Girls5eva, and the Today Show. The duo has headlined Pride festivals from Amsterdam to Los Angeles and Seattle, while championing initiatives like the Ebony Power 100 and the Black Theatre United Gala.

The New York duo continues building momentum with new music and forthcoming projects.

Photo Credit: Jailen Gonzalez-Mattei



Photo Credit: Jailen Gonzalez-Mattei

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