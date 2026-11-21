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Lindstrom and The Limit announced that their new single 'Up Up and Away' can now be heard everywhere. A grand, bittersweet orchestral ballad that recounts the true tale of songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Aaron Lindstrom's emotional journey as a multiracial adoptee, 'Up Up and Away' – a tribute to Lindstrom's favorite childhood immigrant – features the voice of his biological mother in the bridge. The single was released in honor of National Adoption Month.

'Up Up and Away' found its initial form in an unplanned – but much needed – high school jam session. 'Where I grew up, there's not a lot of Latinos around' explains Lindstrom. 'I was having this hard day with adoption and with being brown in a white neighborhood, and I called my best friend up, and said, 'I'm having some struggles, can we play some music?'' They played together for hours, locked in on a simple two chord groove.

Then, in 2017, Lindstrom found his biological mother. It was amazing, beautiful, heartbreaking, and completely life changing. 'When I came home, I wanted to write about the experience' explains Lindstrom. 'I came up with the verses but struggled to find the chorus. Then I plugged in the riff my friend and I had written nearly 20 years earlier, and it fit like a glove.'

The song wasn't a fit for the bands sound, but it stayed close to Lindstrom's heart. After playing it during a series of intimate performances through Sofar Sounds, the crowd's reaction told him this was something special. Then, when he heard that the producers of the television show This Is Us they were looking for fans to feature on the podcast That Was Us, he reached out. A few months later, their producer reached back. After appearing on the podcast, Lindstrom posted a simple acoustic edition on his Instagram… and Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, and Chris Sullivan shared it. The DMs began to flow; Lindstrom had struck a chord.

The band came to Lindstrom with a simple question; 'if we promise not to make it funky, can we play it?' So, they headed to studio to finish a creative work truly decades in the making. This is a project with layers of resonance; not only does the song represent a full-circle moment, the design does as well. 'When I went back to meet my mom, I went to the original orphanage I was in. I went to this one room, and there's just one baby just like chilling. I realized, this is me. I just hung out with this kid; I have a few photos from that interaction. One is going to be the album cover. To be in that room looking at this kid, just like… like, there's my Superman stuff… I realized this is me looking at me.'

About Lindstrom and the Limit

Weaving together infectious bass lines, big drums, funky guitars, horns, and soulful vocals, Lindstrom and The Limit are known for music that carries the influence of classic soul and funk while keeping one foot firmly planted in heartfelt singer-songwriter, emotional folk. They released their debut album, Estate Sale!, in 2019. This album included their biggest single, 'Hot Butter'. In 2022, the band released their sophomore album, The Rope; a concept album that dealt with the struggles of addiction and depression. The band donates $5 from every album sale to the Trevor Project.

Whether they're playing a coffee shop or to 30k people at T-Mobile Park, the band's live shows are built around energy, spontaneity, and the simple idea that music should be fun. Yet, at its heart, Lindstrom and The Limit is about bringing people together through music. 'Up Up and Away' is a pure expression of that ethos.

More information is available at lindstromandthelimit.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Lindstrom and the Limit









Photo Credit: Courtesy of Lindstrom and the Limit

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