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Limberlost announced the November 27, 2026 release of 'In My Life,' a bold interpretation of the legendary Beatles composition that transforms a beloved classic through the band's distinctive modern-rock sound. The Seattle-based rock band reimagines the Beatles' timeless classic with a powerful modern-rock arrangement, bringing a new dimension to one of music's most enduring songs.

Rather than attempt a note-for-note recreation, Limberlost approaches the song as both a tribute and an artistic statement. The arrangement honors the emotional character of the original while introducing the powerful vocals, guitars, and musical dynamics that define the band.

At the center of the recording is vocalist Brittany Laurèn, whose classical training and commanding rock delivery bring a distinctive interpretation to the song's familiar melody.

Supported by Steve Unger on bass, Devon Unger on guitar, Mike Burt on drums, and Tony Ciarochi on keyboards, the band presents a recording rooted in its own musical identity.

The new release follows an active year for Limberlost, including major festival appearances, a performance opening for Sammy Hagar at Sturgis, a headlining show at the Whisky a Go Go, and growing rock-radio attention for the band's September single, 'The Devil Never Sings.'

'In My Life' was serviced to rock radio on November 17, ahead of its November 27 public release.

About Limberlost

Limberlost is described as a powerhouse American rock band delivering a bold fusion of modern and classic rock with soaring vocals, electrifying guitar riffs, and thunderous rhythms. Known for their anthemic sound, raw energy, and emotionally charged storytelling, they create music that resonates with fans of classic rock legends and contemporary rock revivalists alike. Their songs capture themes of strength, resilience, and empowerment. With a commanding stage presence and dynamic compositions, the band is redefining female-fronted rock, bringing authenticity, passion, and rock authority to audiences worldwide.

Limberlost's rise is backed by Paul Crosby Management, led by Paul Crosby, drummer of the multi-platinum rock band Saliva.

The band is known for its female-led vocals. Lead vocalist Brittany Lauren is classically trained and an accomplished opera singer.

Adding to the band's momentum is the recent addition of Metal Hall of Fame bass player Steve Unger, known for his work with Metal Church and Autograph. His son, Devon Unger, plays lead guitar. Anthony Ciarochi is on keys and Mike Burt (founder) is on drums.

Photo taken at the Whisky A Go Go.

Photo Credit: Scott Waters



Photo Credit: Scott Waters

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